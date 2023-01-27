2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboardand updated odds  

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is underway at Torrey Pines. The tournament, which began on Wednesday, enters Day 3 on Friday.

The event, which follows the Wednesday-to-Saturday format due to the NFL Conference Championship on Sunday, saw several golfers fail to make the 36-hole cut on Thursday.

At the end of Day 2, Sam Ryder maintained his solo lead and sprinted onto the next round. Brendan Steele and Tano Gayo followed him.

Max Homa, Sahith Theegala, and Jon Rahm are some of the big names that have followed the leaders. However, others, like Will Zalatoris, failed to make the cut.

It’s pertinent to note that the event is bound to get interesting as none of the favorites are now in contention for the top prize.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard

Sam Ryder leads the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Interestingly, the golfer is holding a 36-hole lead for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Furthermore, Ryder’s (-12) lead seems safe, and catching him looks like a difficult task for the rest of the field.

Speaking to the media from Torrey Pines at the end of Day 2, Sam Ryder said:

"I'm not going to really change my approach a whole lot. It's just one of those things that just starts to happen. Like I didn't go out there on Thursday and think I'm going to shoot 8 under today because the weather was good."

He added:

"It just kind of, I hit some good shots and the round started coming to me. So, I'm just going to, you know, all the cliche things, kind of try and take it one shot at a time.”

The American is followed by Brendan Steele (-9) and Tano Goya (-7). The numbers 2 and 3 on the leaderboard face tough competition from below, as six golfers currently share T4.

Max Homa, Taylor Montgomery, Brent Grant, Sahith Theegala, Vincent Norrman, and Sam Stevens (-6) will all look to improve their positions on Day 3. Interestingly, they are under pressure from Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Sam Stevens, Ben Griffin, and Andrew Novak (-5), who are sitting at T10.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open updated odds

Here is the full list of updated odds (after cut) for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open (as per GolfWeek):

Sam Ryder - (+330)

Brendan Steele - (+650)

Tano Goya - (+4500)

Taylor Montgomery - (+1000)

Brent Grant - (+12500)

Sahith Theegala - (+1400)

Max Homa - (+750)

Sam Stevens - (+6600)

Vincent Norrman - (+5000)

Jason Day - (+1400)

Collin Morikawa - (+1100)

Andrew Novak - (+8000)

Ben Griffin - (+4500)

Players to watch on Farmers Insurance Open Day 3

While Sam Ryder seems safe at the top, there are a few names on the leaderboard that can’t be ignored. World No. 16 Max Homa currently sits in T4.

The golfer has a chance of catching Ryder over the final two rounds if he manages to keep mistakes to a minimum.

PGA Tour rookie Taylor Montgomery is another name to watch. The golfer finished solo fifth last week at The American Express and is in top form. Having finished in the top 10 four times in nine starts, the golfer can’t be ruled out yet.

Sahith Theegala, sitting 6 under, also remains a major threat to the leaders. Jon Rahm also remains in the mix.

