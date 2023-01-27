Farmers Insurance Open Day 3 tee times and TV schedule

The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 is currently underway at Torrey Pines Golf Course. The PGA Tour tournament, which kickstarted on Wednesday, has been eventful so far. As it enters Day 3 on Friday, Sam Ryder maintains the solo lead.

The Wednesday-to-Saturday event witnessed a major shock on Thursday as Will Zalatoris missed the cut. Lauded as one of the favorites to win, the American golfer became the first big name to crash out of the Farmers Insurance Open.

With big names including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Jason Day making the cut, the tournament is set to get interesting on Day 3.

Farmers Insurance Open Day 3 tee times

The Day 3 tee will start at 12:18 pm, with Peter Malnati taking the first shot alongside Satoshi Kodaira and Jhonattan Vegas on tee 1. They will be followed by Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Michael Kim. Meanwhile, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, and Kevin Streelman will be taking on tee 10.

Here are the Friday tee times for the event (all times ET):

1st tee

12:18 pm - Peter Malnati, Satoshi Kodaira, Jhonattan Vegas

12:29 pm - Luke List, Cameron Champ, Michael Kim

12:40 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Davis Thompson, Ryan Palmer

12:51 pm - Wyndham Clark, Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas

1:02 pm - Lanto Griffin, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

1:13 pm - Augusto Nunez, Dean Burmester, Garrick Higgo

1:24 pm - Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger, S.H. Kim

1:35 pm - Jimmy Walker, Jon Rahm, Joseph Bramlett

1:46 pm - Ben Griffin, Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren

1:57 pm - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa, Andrew Novak

2:08 pm - Max Homa, Sam Stevens, Vincent Norrman

2:19 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Brent Grant, Sahith Theegala

2:30 pm - Sam Ryder, Brendan Steele, Tano Goya

10th tee

12:18 pm - Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Kevin Streelman

12:29 pm - Keegan Bradley, Thomas Detry, S.Y. Noh

12:40 pm - Paul Haley II, Harry Higgs, Maverick McNealy

12:51 pm - Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Suh

1:02 pm - Trevor Werbylo, Kevin Yu, Adam Long

1:13 pm - Adam Hadwin, Alex Smalley, Taylor Pendrith

1:24 pm - Rickie Fowler, Scott Piercy, Austin Cook

1:35 pm - Tony Finau, Erik Barnes, Scott Harrington

1:46 pm - Scott Brown, Adam Schenk, Kevin Tway

1:57 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Trey Mullinax, Michael Thompson

2:08 pm - Nick Hardy, Robby Shelton

2:19 pm - Zecheng Dou, Taiga Semikawa

Farmers Insurance Open Day 3 TV schedule

Day 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open will be available for viewing on Golf Channel. CBS will also broadcast the day’s events. Meanwhile, fans can catch the livestream of the event on ESPN+. Peacock and Paramount+ will also stream the tournament. The radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Friday schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 3-5 pm

CBS: 5-8 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 12:30-8 pm

Peacock: 3-5 pm

Paramount+: 5-8 pm

Saturday's tee time and schedule for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be updated after Day 3.

Poll : 0 votes