2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final round tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be played on Sunday, August 13. With the completion of the first 54-holes, Lucas Glover secured the lead with a score of 14 under. He played a third round of 66 to maintain a one-stroke lead over Taylor Moore.

Golfers will tee off the final round of the St. Jude Championship at 8 a.m. ET, with Sepp Straka and Wyndham Clark taking the first shot of the day.

Lucas Glover, who captured the last PGA Tour event of the regular season on August 6, will pair up with Taylor Moore and resume play at 1:50 p.m. ET.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance winner Max Homa will tee off at the TPC Southwind Golf Course at 1:40 p.m. ET. He will pair up with Tommy Fleetwood, who fired a third round of 66 to finish two strokes behind the leader.

American golfer Jordan Spieth will pair up with Viktor Hovland and will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET while former World No.1 Rory McIlroy will pair up with Patrick Cantlay on Sunday. They will tee off at 1:20 p.m. ET.

FedEx Cup Standings leader Jon Rahm, tied for T42, will resume play on the first tee hole at 10:25 a.m. ET. He will pair up with former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship final round tee times

Here are the pairings and tee times for the final round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place on Sunday, August 13 (All times in ET):

8 a.m. Sepp Straka, Wyndham Clark

8:10 a.m. Alex Smalley, Seamus Power

8:20 a.m. Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

8:30 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Mark Hubbard

8:40 a.m. Harris English, Thomas Detry

8:50 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Rickie Fowler

9 a.m. Hayden Buckley, Keith Mitchell

9:10 a.m. Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy

9:20 a.m. Sam Stevens, Tom Hoge

9:30 a.m. Davis Riley, Tony Finau

9:40 a.m. Tyrrell Hatton, Brandon Wu

9:50 a.m. Matt NeSmith, Taylor Montgomery

10 a.m. Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers

10:10 a.m. Nick Taylor, Cameron Young

10:25 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

10:35 a.m. Sam Ryder, J.J. Spaun

10:45 a.m. Lee Hodges, Brian Harman

10:55 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Adam Svensson

11:05 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Vincent Norrman

11:15 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Chris Kirk

11:25 a.m. Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele

11:35 a.m. Sahith Theegala, Kurt Kitayama

11:45 a.m. Brendon Todd, Eric Cole

11:55 a.m. Justin Rose, Corey Conners

12:05 p.m. Stephan Jaeger, J.T. Poston

12:15 p.m. Adam Schenk, Ben An

12:25 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Ben Griffin

12:40 p.m. Adam Hadwin, Beau Hossler

12:50 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Cam Davis

1 p.m. Sungjae Im, Russell Henley

1:10 p.m. Tom Kim, Emiliano Grillo

1:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

1:30 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:40 p.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa

1:50 p.m. Lucas Glover, Taylor Moore

After the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings will head for next week's BMW Championship. The top 30 golfers after the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship.