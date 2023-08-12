Who is leading the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship saw a successful completion of the third round at TPC Southwind, Memphis. Lucas Glover managed to stay on top and scored 4 under 66 with the help of five birdies. He is followed by Taylor Moore, who is just one stroke behind.

Rory McIlroy scored a round of 2 under 66 by carding six birdies and four bogeys. He jumped to spots on the leaderboard to sit tied for sixth rank, alongside Viktor Hovland and four other golfers.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler slipped 15 places to sit on the T23 rank on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, who held top-spot in the FedEx Cup season ranking, found himself on T42, despite carding a 4 under 67 score.

The highlighting score in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship came from Justin Rose, who carded 9 under 61 to make a 39-place jump from T62 to sit on T23.

Exploring the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard after Round 3

Below is the leaderboard of the first post-season playoff event, the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, after the end of the third round:

1 - Lucas Glover (-14)

2 - Taylor Moore (-13)

3 - Tommy Fleetwood (-12)

T4 - Max Homa (-11)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-11)

T6 - Viktor Hovland (-9)

T6 - Patrick Cantlay (-9)

T6 - Rory McIlroy (-9)

T6 - Tom Kim (-9)

T6 - Emiliano Grillo (-9)

T6 - Sungjae Im (-9)

T12 - Russell Henley (-8)

T12 - Collin Morikawa (-8)

T12 - Cam Davis (-8)

T12 - Adam Hadwin (-8)

T16 - Beau Hossler (-7)

T16 - Si Woo Kim (-7)

T16 - Ben Griffin (-7)

T16 - Adam Schenk (-7)

T16 - Byeong Hun An (-7)

T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)

T16 - J.T. Poston (-7)

T23 - Justin Rose (-6)

T23 - Corey Conners (-6)

T23 - Brendon Todd (-6)

T23 - Sahith Theegala (-6)

T23 - Kurt Kitayama (-6)

T23 - Aaron Rai (-6)

T23 - Xander Schauffele (-6)

T23 - Scottie Scheffler (-6)

T23 - Eric Cole (-6)

T32 - Chris Kirk (-5)

T32 - Keegan Bradley (-5)

T32 - Vincent Norrman (-5)

T32 - Andrew Putnam (-5)

T32 - Adam Svensson (-5)

T32 - Lee Hodges (-5)

T38 - Brian Harman (-4)

T38 - J.J. Spaun (-4)

T38 - Sam Ryder (-4)

T38 - Hideki Matsuyama (-4)

T42 - Jon Rahm (-3)

T42 - Nick Taylor (-3)

T42 - Cameron Young (-3)

T42 - Nick Hardy (-3)

T46 - Patrick Rodgers (-2)

T46 - Matt NeSmith (-2)

T46 - Taylor Montgomery (-2)

T46 - Tyrrell Hatton (-2)

T50 - Davis Riley (-1)

T50 - Brandon Wu (-1)

T50 - Tony Finau (-1)

T50 - Sam Stevens (-1)

T50 - Tom Hoge (-1)

T55 - Sam Burns (E)

T55 - Denny McCarthy (E)

T55 - Hayden Buckley (E)

T55 - Keith Mitchell (E)

T55 - Mackenzie Hughes (E)

T60 - Rickie Fowler (+1)

T60 - Harris English (+1)

T60 - Thomas Detry (+1)

T63 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+2)

T63 - Mark Hubbard (+2)

T63 - Jason Day (+2)

66 - Matt Kuchar (+3)

67 - Alex Smalley (+4)

68 - Séamus Power (+5)

T69 - Wyndham Clark (+6)

T69 - Sepp Straka (+6)

The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark is having a nightmare run at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He sits on the bottom of the leaderboard with Sepp Straka.

The Champion Golfer of The Year, Brian Harman, made an eight-place jump after the third round at TPC Southwind. He is currently ranked T38 on the leaderboard.

The details of final rounds tee times and pairings for the 2023 FedEx St. Championship will be updated soon.