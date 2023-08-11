Golf

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times and pairings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Aug 11, 2023 05:27 GMT
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times
2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times (Image via Getty)

Day 1 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday ended with Jordan Spieth in the lead. The golfer took the 18-hole lead with an opening-round 7-under 63. The PGA Tour star carded chipped in for an eagle at the par-5 16th late in his round to take an early one-shot lead over second-placed Tom Kim at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

While Spieth led the FedEx St. Jude Championship Day 1 leaderboard, Kim finished second after scoring -6, with seven birdies and only one bogey. Event favorites and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) 1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, had decent starts.

The two big-name golfers finished T15 (-3) after 18 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Meanwhile, World no.3 Jon Rahm struggled and finished second to last with a score of 3-over 70.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times

Day 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will tee off at 11:15 am with Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley on the first tee. The pairing of Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes and Cameron Young will follow suit at 11:27 am.

Full tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship Day 2 (All times Eastern):

1st tee

  • 11:15 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
  • 11:27 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young
  • 11:39 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston
  • 11:51 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 12:03 pm - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy
  • 12:15 pm - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
  • 12:27 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka
  • 12:39 pm - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:51 pm - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
  • 1:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:15 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
  • 1:27 pm - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

10th tee

  • 11:15 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley
  • 11:27 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
  • 11:39 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
  • 11:51 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
  • 12:03 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners
  • 12:15 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
  • 12:27 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim
  • 12:39 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor
  • 12:51 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
  • 1:03 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar
  • 1:15 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler
  • 1:27 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

The FedEx Cup Playoffs event's Saturday tee times will be updated after Round 2.

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
