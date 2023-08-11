2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday ended with Jordan Spieth in the lead. The golfer took the 18-hole lead with an opening-round 7-under 63. The PGA Tour star carded chipped in for an eagle at the par-5 16th late in his round to take an early one-shot lead over second-placed Tom Kim at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

While Spieth led the FedEx St. Jude Championship Day 1 leaderboard, Kim finished second after scoring -6, with seven birdies and only one bogey. Event favorites and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) 1 and 2, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, had decent starts.

The two big-name golfers finished T15 (-3) after 18 holes at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Meanwhile, World no.3 Jon Rahm struggled and finished second to last with a score of 3-over 70.

T5. Davis Round 1 Leaderboard @FedExChamp1. Spieth (-7)2. T. Kim (-6)T3. Grillo (-5)T3. MorikawaT5. Glover (-4)T5. ColeT5. SvenssonT5. PostonT5. MooreT5. FleetwoodT5. KitayamaT5. SchauffeleT5. RaiT5. Davis

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship Friday tee times

Day 2 of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will tee off at 11:15 am with Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery and Davis Riley on the first tee. The pairing of Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes and Cameron Young will follow suit at 11:27 am.

Full tee times for the FedEx St. Jude Championship Day 2 (All times Eastern):

1st tee

11:15 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

11:27 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

11:39 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

11:51 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:03 pm - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

12:15 pm - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

12:27 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

12:39 pm - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

12:51 pm - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1:03 pm - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

1:15 pm - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

1:27 pm - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

10th tee

11:15 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:27 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:39 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:51 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:03 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:15 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:27 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:39 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:51 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

1:03 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

1:15 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

1:27 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

The FedEx Cup Playoffs event's Saturday tee times will be updated after Round 2.