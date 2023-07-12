2023 Genesis Scottish Open Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

Ahead of the 151st Open Championship stop at Royal Liverpool, the PGA Tour golfers will take one last stop for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 13 at 2:15 am (Eastern time). The event will have a 156-player field competing for the $9 million prize on offer.

The Scottish Open will have a stacked field headlined by World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele. The event will see 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking players, including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, among its top contenders. It’ll be interesting to see how the big players fare in the Scotland event.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open Thursday tee times

Day 1 of the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open will tee off at 2:15 am ET with David Law, Matthew Baldwin and Aaron Baddeley on the first tee. The pairing of Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard and Will Gordon will follow suit at 2:26 am.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele will tee off at 2:59 am with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy, while Scottish Open favorite Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 8:14 am with Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open (all times Eastern):

1st tee

2:15 am - David Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley

2:26 am - Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon

2:37 am - Matthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott

2:48 am - Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston

2:59 am - Chun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson

3:10 am - Simon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello

3:21 am - Ockie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins

3:32 am - Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis

3:43 am - Cheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson

3:54 am - Wil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten

4:05 am - Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem

4:16 am - Eric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma

4:27 am - Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth

7:30 am - Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier

7:41 am - Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren

7:52 am - Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell

8:03 am - Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa

8:14 am - Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

8:25 am - Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

8:36 am - Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose

8:47 am - Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

8:58 am - Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi

9:09 am - Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

9:20 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace

9:31 am - Marcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate

9:42 am - Seonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer

10th tee

2:15 am - Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam

2:26 am - Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay

2:37 am - Luke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari

2:48 am - Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:59 am - Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

3:10 am - Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

3:21 am - Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns

3:32 am - Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor

3:43 am - Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im

3:54 am - Marcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala

4:05 am - Oliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu

4:16 am - Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim

4:27 am - Byeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen

7:30 am - Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor

7:41 am - Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

7:52 am - Jordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner

8:03 am - Luke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau

8:14 am - Austin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson

8:25 am - Ross Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen

8:36 am - Alexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork

8:47 am - Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme

8:58 am - Richard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury

9:09 am - Joseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters

9:20 am - Doug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki

9:31 am - Sebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell

9:42 am - Chase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti

Friday tee times for the Scottish Open will be updated after Day 1.

