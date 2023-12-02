2023 Hero World Challenge third round: Saturday tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge will take place on Saturday, December 2. The tournament started on Thursday, November 30, with Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth sharing the top spot with an aggregate score of nine-under after the first two rounds.

The third round of the tournament will start at 11:21 a.m. ET, with Wyndham Clark and Will Zalatoris taking the first shots of the day. Keegan Bradley will pair up with Sam Burns, while Tiger Woods will tee off with defending champion Viktor Hovland.

Justin Thomas played a round of 67 on Friday and jumped four positions to score the fourth position on the leaderboard. He will pair up with Brian Harman for the third round. They will tee off at 12:49 p.m. ET.

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (all-time in ET):

11:21 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Will Zalatoris

11:32 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns

11:43 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland

11:54 a.m.: Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler

12:05 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Max Homa

12:16 p.m.: Jason Day, Cameron Young

12:27 p.m.: Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

12:38 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

12:49 p.m.: Brian Harman, Justin Thomas

1:00 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth

2023 Hero World Challenge Round 2 leaderboard

Current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was tied for first alongside Jordan Spieth after the second round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge with a score of nine-under 135. Scheffler carded three birdies and one bogey on the front nine and five birdies and one bogey on the back nine to settle for a score of 66.

Spieth played a bogey-free round on Friday and carded three birdies on the front nine and two on the back to score 67. The American golfer played two rounds of 68 and 67.

Brian Harman, who topped the leaderboard on Thursday, slipped down two positions and settled with a score of eight-under in third place. Matt Fitzpatrick shot 68 in R2 and jumped in three positions to finish in a tie for fifth place with Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau, the open-round leader. Sepp Straka finished in fifth place, followed by Jason Day and Cameron Young.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Hero World Challenge after round 2:

T1 Scottie Scheffler -9

T1 Jordan Spieth -9

3 Brian Harman -8

4 Justin Thomas -7

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T5 Collin Morikawa -6

T5 Tony Finau -6

8 Sepp Straka -5

T9 Jason Day -4

T9 Cameron Young -4

T11 Lucas Glover -2

T11 Max Homa -2

13 Justin Rose -1

14 Rickie Fowler E

15 Tiger Woods +1

T16 Viktor Hovland +2

T16 Keegan Bradley +2

18 Sam Burns +3

T19 Will Zalatoris +5

T19 Wyndham Clark +5

The final round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge is scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 3.