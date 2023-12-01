Who is leading the 2023 Hero World Challenge after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The second day of the Hero World Challenge wrapped up with many interesting details. Of the 20 players, 13 played the round under par and the competitiveness grew heading into the moving day.

Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler lead the Hero World Challenge leaderboard after the second round, with an overall score of 9-under 135. Both players were very good on Friday, as they carded -5 and -6, respectively.

Hero World Challenge leaderboard after round 2

Here is the Hero World Challenge leaderboard after the second round:

T1 Scottie Scheffler -9

T1 Jordan Spieth -9

3 Brian Harman -8

4 Justin Thomas -7

T5 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T5 Collin Morikawa -6

T5 Tony Finau -6

8 Sepp Straka -5

T9 Jason Day -4

T9 Cameron Young -4

T11 Lucas Glover -2

T11 Max Homa -2

13 Justin Rose -1

14 Rickie Fowler E

15 Tiger Woods +1

T16 Viktor Hovland +2

T16 Keegan Bradley +2

18 Sam Burns +3

T19 Will Zalatoris +5

T19 Wyndham Clark +5

Hero World Challenge Round 2 highlights

Co-leader Scottie Scheffler had eight birdies and two bogeys. He was especially sharp on the back nine with five birdies, three of them in a row. Jordan Spieth, on the other hand, showed a much more stable game than the previous day, with five birdies and zero bogeys.

Tiger Woods was much better on Friday than he had been on Thursday, with a score of 2-under 70 for the round. This was five strokes better than the previous day, his overall score improved to one-over 145, with five birdies and three bogeys.

Woods started the second round of the Hero World Challenge very strong, closing the front nine with only 32 strokes. But on the back nine, it was not the same and he could only manage one birdie against three bogeys.

After finishing his round, Woods had a few words for the press. Here's what he said (via Playing Through):

"It was better than yesterday, for sure. I've been more committed than I was yesterday. I made a few mistakes and overall the round was better, for sure. The start was better. The middle part of the round was better. I missed a couple of putts there towards the end I thought would have kept the round going and unfortunately it stalled out a little bit."

Woods added:

"I haven't played in six months. Things are not as sharp as they normally would be... There's some good in there, and just got to make sure that the good is more consistent than it has been."

The other player returning to competitive activity during the Hero World Challenge, Will Zalatoris, also improved substantially from Thursday. Zalatoris posted a notorious -4 to improve his overall score to +5.

The spectacular highlight of the day was set by Lucas Glover, who posted an ace on the 17th hole, a 168-yard, par-3 hole.