What putter is Lucas Glover using at the 2023 Hero World Challenge? Golfer’s WITB explored

Lucas Glover is currently competing in the Hero World Challenge tournament at the Albany Golf Course. The 44-year-old American professional golfer has previously struggled with his putting game and made an impression on his fans when he switched to the L.A.B. Golf long-shafted putter.

Since the start of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Glover has been using a broomstick-built L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max putter. This unique equipment has helped the six-time PGA Tour winner to win two consecutive events this season.

Lucas Glover will be hoping to perform at the same level at the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge and is using the same putter for the ongoing competition.

In addition to his one-of-a-kind putter, below is the complete list of equipment that Glover carries in his bag:

Driver:

Srixon Z785 (9.5°), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft

Fairway Woods:

Ping G430 Max (15°) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8X shaft

Ping G430 Max (18°) with Fujikura Ventus Black 10X shaft

Irons:

Srixon ZX5 (4)

Srixon ZX7 (5-PW) Mk II irons

Wedges:

Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack wedges with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter:

L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max Putter

Golf Ball:

Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball

Golf Shoes:

Asics golf shoes

A glimpse into Lucas Glover’s performances after he switched to the L.A.B. Golf Mezz.1 Max Putter

Lucas Glover had a difficult start to the 2023 season due to numerous setbacks. He even failed to make the cut in multiple tournaments, including the Genesis Invitational, RBC Heritage, and the Travelers Championship.

However, the 2009 U.S. Open winner finally finished in the top 10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic event, finishing T4 after he switched to his new putter. Following that, he finished T6 and solo fifth place at the John Deere Classic and Barbasol Championship respectively.

Glover's consecutive victories at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship brought him into the limelight again. These were the golfer's lone victories this year on the PGA Tour.

Additionally, Glover had some decent finishes in the rest of the events and only missed the cut once in the 3M Open since changing his putter.

Lucas Glover is currently competing in the second round of the Hero World Challenge event and is ranked T11 on the leaderboard, just four strokes behind the current leaders' Brian Harman and Tony Finau.