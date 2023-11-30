Is the Hero World Challenge a PGA Tour event? All you need to know about Tiger Woods’ tournament

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is the next big event in the golfing world. The tournament was played for the first time in the year 2000 and has been a regular part of the schedule since then. However, its distinctive features and format distinguish it from all the other tournaments.

Many viewers have a common question - is the Hero World Challenge a PGA Tour event? In essence, it's an unofficial part of the PGA Tour schedule, however, it doesn't offer any FedEx Cup points. Still, OWGR points are up for grabs in the tournament and it also boasts a massive prize purse of $4.5 million.

The tournament is hosted by Tiger Woods and the legendary golfer will make a return on the professional stage after several months. Additionally, the tournament is also a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The 2023 Hero World Challenge will boast a limited field of 20 exceptionally talented golfers with multiple PGA Tour and Major tournament wins under their belt. It is also a no-cut event and will be hosted in Albany, New Province in the Bahamas.

The tournament is recognized as an unofficial event by the PGA Tour and usually, many golfers try to have a fun time on the course. However, the stakes are high this year as Tiger Woods makes his comeback following his departure from the Masters tournament in April.

Viktor Hovland favorite to make a three-peat at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Viktor Hovland had a memorable season this year and will hope to end it on a high with a win at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The Norwegian golfer is the current back-to-back champion and also happens to be a strong favorite this year.

Viktor Hovland at Dubai Golf Championship (Image via Getty)

The Tour Championship winner enters the tournament with strong odds of +450. However, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler can provide stiff competition and will hope to claim the winner's share of $1 million.

The 2023 Zozo Championship winner Collin Morikawa is also in the field and is in exceptional form. Although the 2023 Hero World Challenge is a star-studded affair, all eyes will be on Tiger Woods who is unarguably one of the best golfers of all time. With his professional return on the cards, many fans are excited for his future.