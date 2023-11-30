Hero World Challenge 2023 tee off timings today: When does the event commence?

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is making the headlines as the tournament marks the return of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods. The American golfer has been on a break since April, owing to a knee injury. However, he is all set to tee off at this week's Hero World Challenge.
The first round of the competition is set to begin on Thursday, November 30, at 10.46 am ET. Brain Harman, who won the 2023 Open Championship, and fellow American golfer Lucas Glover will hit the opening putt of the day. At 10.57 am ET, Cameron Young will take the field alongside Sepp Straka followed by Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau.
Justin Thomas, a close friend of Tiger Woods, will accompany him on Thursday for the opening round. They will tee off at 11.52 am ET followed by Jason Day and Collin Morikawa.
The current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off with his Ryder Cup friend Sam Burns at 11.41 am ET while the defending champion Viktor Hovland will start his game at 12.25 pm ET with Max Homa.
Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (All time in ET):
- 10.46 am Brian Harman, Lucas Glover
- 10.57 am Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
- 11.08 am Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark
- 11.19 am Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 11.30 am Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose
- 11.41 am Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler
- 11.52 am Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
- 12.03 pm Jason Day, Collin Morikawa
- 12.14 pm Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth
- 12.25 pm Max Homa, Viktor Hovland
2023 Hero World Challenge odds
Arriving at the 2023 Hero World Challenge as the two-time champion of the competition, Viktor Hovland is the experts' favourite to win the tournament. This year, he's been in tremendous form. He participated in the Ryder Cup earlier this year and has won two consecutive FedEx Cup playoff events. Hovland is the favorite to win the tournament with odds of +400, followed by Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler, according to SportsLine.
The tournament host and five-time winner of the competition, Tiger Woods, has odds of +8000 while Will Zalatoris' odds to win the tournament are +3300.
Rickie Fowler will also compete this week and is yet another expert favorite to win the tournament with odds of +2200.
Here are the odds for the 2023 Hero World Challenge, as per SportsLine:
- Viktor Hovland +400
- Scottie Scheffler +450
- Collin Morikawa +800
- Max Homa +800
- Matt Fitzpatrick +1600
- Justin Thomas +1600
- Cameron Young +1600
- Sam Burns +2000
- Jordan Spieth +2000
- Rickie Fowler +2200
- Tony Finau +2200
- Wyndham Clark +2200
- Brian Harman +3000
- Will Zalatoris +3300
- Keegan Bradley +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Sepp Straka +3500
- Justin Rose +3500
- Lucas Glover +5500
- Tiger Woods +8000
The competition is set to take place from November 30 to December 3. It will be held at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, with a field of just 20 players competing for the winner's share from the purse of $4,500,000.