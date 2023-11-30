Hero World Challenge 2023 tee off timings today: When does the event commence?

The 2023 Hero World Challenge is making the headlines as the tournament marks the return of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods. The American golfer has been on a break since April, owing to a knee injury. However, he is all set to tee off at this week's Hero World Challenge.

The first round of the competition is set to begin on Thursday, November 30, at 10.46 am ET. Brain Harman, who won the 2023 Open Championship, and fellow American golfer Lucas Glover will hit the opening putt of the day. At 10.57 am ET, Cameron Young will take the field alongside Sepp Straka followed by Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau.

Justin Thomas, a close friend of Tiger Woods, will accompany him on Thursday for the opening round. They will tee off at 11.52 am ET followed by Jason Day and Collin Morikawa.

The current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off with his Ryder Cup friend Sam Burns at 11.41 am ET while the defending champion Viktor Hovland will start his game at 12.25 pm ET with Max Homa.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2023 Hero World Challenge (All time in ET):

10.46 am Brian Harman, Lucas Glover

10.57 am Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

11.08 am Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark

11.19 am Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11.30 am Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose

11.41 am Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler

11.52 am Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12.03 pm Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

12.14 pm Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth

12.25 pm Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

2023 Hero World Challenge odds

Arriving at the 2023 Hero World Challenge as the two-time champion of the competition, Viktor Hovland is the experts' favourite to win the tournament. This year, he's been in tremendous form. He participated in the Ryder Cup earlier this year and has won two consecutive FedEx Cup playoff events. Hovland is the favorite to win the tournament with odds of +400, followed by Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler, according to SportsLine.

The tournament host and five-time winner of the competition, Tiger Woods, has odds of +8000 while Will Zalatoris' odds to win the tournament are +3300.

Rickie Fowler will also compete this week and is yet another expert favorite to win the tournament with odds of +2200.

Here are the odds for the 2023 Hero World Challenge, as per SportsLine:

Viktor Hovland +400

Scottie Scheffler +450

Collin Morikawa +800

Max Homa +800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brian Harman +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Keegan Bradley +3500

Jason Day +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Lucas Glover +5500

Tiger Woods +8000

The competition is set to take place from November 30 to December 3. It will be held at Albany Golf Club in The Bahamas, with a field of just 20 players competing for the winner's share from the purse of $4,500,000.