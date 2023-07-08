2023 John Deere Classic Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2023 John Deere Classic ended with Cameron Young in the lead. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year finally seems to have found some form. The 26-year-old beat the likes of Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd to take the solo lead on Friday.

Young sat at 13 under with a two-shot lead over the runner-ups on the John Deere Classic leaderboard. However, he is not in the safe yet. Event favorite Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Ludvig Aberg and William Mouw, are all just behind the leader, sharing T5. Notably, Jonas Blixt, who was leading the event after Day 1 fell off. He sat T18 on Friday.

T5. @KJRoy_ Leaderboard heading into Moving Day @JDClassic1. Cameron Young (-13)T2. @ACSchenk1 (-11)T2. @Garrick_HiggoT2. Brendon ToddT5. Ludvig Aberg (-10)T5. William MouwT5. @_DennyMcCarthyT5. @KJRoy_ Leaderboard heading into Moving Day @JDClassic ⛳️1. Cameron Young (-13)T2. @ACSchenk1 (-11)T2. @Garrick_HiggoT2. Brendon ToddT5. Ludvig Aberg (-10)T5. William MouwT5. @_DennyMcCarthyT5. @KJRoy_

John Deere Classic Saturday tee times

The 2023 John Deere Classic will resume on Saturday at 10:55 am with Satoshi Kodaira, Eric Cole and Chris Stroud. The pairing of Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka and Nick Hardy will follow suit at 11:05 am. Notably, event leader Cameron Young will tee off with Adam Schenk and Garrick Higgo at 12:55 pm.

1st tee

10:55 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Eric Cole, Chris Stroud

11:05 am - Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka, Nick Hardy

11:16 am - Tano Goya, Alex Smalley, Richy Werenski

11:27 am - Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim

11:38 am - Jonas Blixt, Seamus Power, Adam Svensson

11:49 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa, Greyson Sigg

12:00 pm - Chris Kirk, Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston

12:11 pm - Peter Kuest, Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak

12:22 pm - Grayson Murray, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman

12:33 pm - Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Mark Hubbard

12:44 pm - Brendon Todd, Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw

12:55 pm - Cameron Young, Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo

10th tee

10:55 am - MJ Daffue, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen

11:05 am - Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Matt NeSmith

11:16 am - Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner, Byeong Hun An

11:27 am - Davis Thompson, Chad Ramey, Cameron Shamp

11:38 am - Robert Streb, S.Y. Noh, Aaron Baddeley

11:49 pm - Austin Smotherman, Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

12:00 pm - Harrison Endycott, Russell Henley, Russell Knox

12:11 pm - Chez Reavie, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak

12:22 pm - Gordon Sargent, Harry Higgs, Geoff Ogilvy

12:33 pm - Brandon Matthews, Kramer Hickok, Matt Kuchar

12:44 pm - Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry, James Hahn

Sunday tee times for the PGA Tour John Deere Classic 2023 will be updated after Saturday’s play.

