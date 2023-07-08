2023 John Deere Classic Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2023 John Deere Classic ended with Cameron Young in the lead. The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year finally seems to have found some form. The 26-year-old beat the likes of Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd to take the solo lead on Friday.
Young sat at 13 under with a two-shot lead over the runner-ups on the John Deere Classic leaderboard. However, he is not in the safe yet. Event favorite Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Ludvig Aberg and William Mouw, are all just behind the leader, sharing T5. Notably, Jonas Blixt, who was leading the event after Day 1 fell off. He sat T18 on Friday.
John Deere Classic Saturday tee times
The 2023 John Deere Classic will resume on Saturday at 10:55 am with Satoshi Kodaira, Eric Cole and Chris Stroud. The pairing of Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka and Nick Hardy will follow suit at 11:05 am. Notably, event leader Cameron Young will tee off with Adam Schenk and Garrick Higgo at 12:55 pm.
1st tee
- 10:55 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Eric Cole, Chris Stroud
- 11:05 am - Tyler Duncan, Sepp Straka, Nick Hardy
- 11:16 am - Tano Goya, Alex Smalley, Richy Werenski
- 11:27 am - Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Doug Ghim
- 11:38 am - Jonas Blixt, Seamus Power, Adam Svensson
- 11:49 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa, Greyson Sigg
- 12:00 pm - Chris Kirk, Nate Lashley, J.T. Poston
- 12:11 pm - Peter Kuest, Cody Gribble, Andrew Novak
- 12:22 pm - Grayson Murray, Lucas Glover, Kevin Streelman
- 12:33 pm - Denny McCarthy, Kevin Roy, Mark Hubbard
- 12:44 pm - Brendon Todd, Ludvig Aberg, William Mouw
- 12:55 pm - Cameron Young, Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo
10th tee
- 10:55 am - MJ Daffue, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 11:05 am - Beau Hossler, Troy Merritt, Matt NeSmith
- 11:16 am - Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner, Byeong Hun An
- 11:27 am - Davis Thompson, Chad Ramey, Cameron Shamp
- 11:38 am - Robert Streb, S.Y. Noh, Aaron Baddeley
- 11:49 pm - Austin Smotherman, Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:00 pm - Harrison Endycott, Russell Henley, Russell Knox
- 12:11 pm - Chez Reavie, Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak
- 12:22 pm - Gordon Sargent, Harry Higgs, Geoff Ogilvy
- 12:33 pm - Brandon Matthews, Kramer Hickok, Matt Kuchar
- 12:44 pm - Zach Johnson, Andrew Landry, James Hahn
Sunday tee times for the PGA Tour John Deere Classic 2023 will be updated after Saturday’s play.