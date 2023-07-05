2023 John Deere Classic Thursday tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 John Deere Classic is set to tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, on Thursday, July 6. The four-day event will see a strong field of 156 players compete against each other for the $7.4 million prize on offer.

The 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season, the 2023 John Deere Classic will feature some big names on the PGA Tour. While many of the biggest names in the sport are taking the week off to prepare for the 151st Open Championship, players like Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy, JT Poston, Sepp Straka and Chris Kirk will tee up this weekend.

2023 John Deere Classic Thursday tee times

Round 1 of the 2023 John Deere Classic will tee off at 7:45 am with Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt and Henrik Norlander on the first tee. The pairing of Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard and Kevin Yu will follow suit at 7:56 am.

Event favorite Russell Henley will tee off at 8:29 am alongside Taylor Moore and Chris Kirk, while defending champion JT Poston will tee with Lucas Glover and Michael Kim at 1:43 pm. It'll be interesting to see who comes out on top of the John Deere Classic leaderboard on Sunday.

The complete Thursday tee times for the 2023 John Deere Classic

1st tee

7:45 am - Troy Merritt, Jonas Blixt, Henrik Norlander

7:56 am - Cody Gribble, Brian Stuard, Kevin Yu

8:07 am - Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young, Harrison Endycott

8:18 am - Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman

8:29 am - Adam Svensson, Trey Mullinax, Brendon Todd

8:40 am - Ryan Brehm, Brian Gay, Bradnt Snedeker

8:51 am - Chez Reavie, Andrew Landry, Lanto Griffin

9:02 am - Jimmy Walker, Nick Watney, Chad Collins

9:13 am - Nate Lashley, Peter Malnati, Hank Lebioda

9:24 am - Jason Dufner, Ryan Moore, Derek Ernst

9:35 am - Ricky Barnes, Andrew Novak, Zecheng Dou

9:46 am - Michael Gligic, Kevin Roy, Ross Streelman

9:57 am - Scott Harrington, Matti Schmid, Jay Giannetto

1:10 pm - Kelly Kraft, Harry Higgs, Alex Smalley

1:21 pm - Adam Long, Ben An, Davis Thompson

1:32 pm - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

1:43 pm - J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Michael Kim

1:54 pm - Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

2:05 pm - Nick Hardy, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

2:16 pm - Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Taylor Montgomery

2:27 pm - Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens

2:38 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Jonathan Byrd, Austin Smotherman

2:49 pm - David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Will Gordon

3:00 pm - Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Kyle Stanley

3:11 pm - Trevor Cone, Ryan Gerard, Michael Thorbjornsen

3:22 pm - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Tommy Kuhl

10th tee

7:45 am - Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Greyson Sigg

7:56 am - Ryan Palmer, Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower

8:07 am - Patton Kizzire, Kramer Hickok, Callum Tarren

8:18 am - Seamus Power, Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk

8:29 am - Taylor Moore, Chris Kirk, Russell Henley

8:40 am - Matt Kuchar, Zach Johnson, Denny McCarthy

8:51 am - Keith Mitchell, Russell Knox, Mark Hubbard

9:02 am - Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair, Matthias Schwab

9:13 am - James Hahn, Cameron Percy, Doc Redman

9:24 am - Kevin Chappell, Doug Ghim, Max McGreevy

9:35 am - Austin Cook, Wesley Bryan, Ben Taylor

9:46 am - Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez, Marcus Byrd

9:57 am - Reid Martin, Kaito Onishi, Gordon Sargent

1:10 pm - D.A. Points, William McGirt, Dylan Wu

1:21 pm - Sung Kang, Geoff Ogilvy, Scott Brown

1:32 pm - Grayson Murray, Derek Lamely, Paul Haley II

1:43 pm - Nico Echavarria, Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan

1:54 pm - K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Marin Laird

2:05 pm - Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

2:16 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Sam Ryder, Vince Whaley

2:27 pm - S.Y. Noh, Sean O’Hair, David Lipsky

2:38 pm - Martin Trainer, Chris Stroud, Greg Chalmers

2:49 pm - Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett

3:00 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Akshay Bhatia, Yuto Katsuragawa

3:11 pm - MJ Daffue, Brent Grant, Anders Larson

3:22 pm - Carl Yuan, Brandon Matthews, William Mouw

