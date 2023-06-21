2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is here. The second major of the LPGA Tour season is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22 at the Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey.

The betting odds for the event have been released and Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite to win this weekend.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set to feature some of the biggest names from the LPGA Tour. This includes the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu, among others.

However, Thitikul has come out as the favorite to win the major championship. According to GNN, the Thai golfer comes into the event with 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 2 Nelly Korda follow the 20-year-old star on the odds list. Ko comes into the weekend with 12-1 odds, while Korda carries 14-1. Hyo Joo Kim is the fourth best on the odds list with 16-1.

Interestingly, Mizuho Americas Open winner and breakout star Rose Zhang sits sixth with 20-1 odds. She is one position below last weekend’s Meijer LPGA Classic winner Leona Maguire.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship odds

Here is the complete odds list for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (As per GNN):

Atthaya Thitikul - 1100

Jin Young Ko - 1200

Nelly Korda - 1400

Hyo Joo Kim - 1600

Leona Maguire - 1800

Rose Zhang - 2000

Hye Jin Choi - 2200

Lilia Vu - 2200

Lydia Ko - 2500

Ayaka Furue - 2800

Danielle Kang - 2800

Georgia Hall - 3000

Xiyu Lin - 3000

Ashleigh Buhai - 3300

Carlota Ciganda - 3300

Celine Boutier - 3300

Hae Ran Ryu - 3300

Jennifer Kupcho - 3300

Minjee Lee - 3300

Nasa Hataoka - 3300

Brooke Henderson - 4000

Linn Grant - 4000

Madelene Sagstrom - 4000

Ruoning Yin - 4000

Aditi Ashok - 5000

Albane Valenzuela - 5000

Charley Hull - 5000

Cheyenne Knight - 5000

Hannah Green - 5000

Lexi Thompson - 5000

Angel Yin - 6000

Anna Nordqvist - 6000

Ariya Jutanugarn - 6000

In Gee Chun - 6000

Maja Stark - 6000

Jenny Shin - 7000

Sei Young Kim - 7000

Yuka Saso - 7000

Amy Yang - 8000

Grace Kim - 8000

Megan Khang - 9000

Narin An - 9000

Alison Lee - 10000

Allisen Corpuz - 10000

Ally Ewing - 10000

Gaby Lopez - 10000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 10000

Marina Alex - 10000

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - 10000

A Lim Kim - 12500

Eun Hee Ji - 12500

Lindsey Weaver-Wright - 12500

Minami Katsu - 12500

Patty Tavatanakit - 12500

Ryann O'Toole - 12500

Andrea Lee - 15000

Chella Choi - 15000

Hinako Shibuno - 15000

Stephanie Kyriacou - 15000

Yuna Nishimura - 15000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 17500

Perrine Delacour - 17500

Stacy Lewis - 17500

Lizette Salas - 20000

Su Oh - 20000

More details on the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.

