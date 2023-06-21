2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship odds and best bets explored

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is here. The second major of the LPGA Tour season is set to tee off on Thursday, June 22 at the Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey.
The betting odds for the event have been released and Atthaya Thitikul is the favorite to win this weekend.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is set to feature some of the biggest names from the LPGA Tour. This includes the likes of Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu, among others.
However, Thitikul has come out as the favorite to win the major championship. According to GNN, the Thai golfer comes into the event with 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.
World No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 2 Nelly Korda follow the 20-year-old star on the odds list. Ko comes into the weekend with 12-1 odds, while Korda carries 14-1. Hyo Joo Kim is the fourth best on the odds list with 16-1.
Interestingly, Mizuho Americas Open winner and breakout star Rose Zhang sits sixth with 20-1 odds. She is one position below last weekend’s Meijer LPGA Classic winner Leona Maguire.
2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship odds
Here is the complete odds list for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship (As per GNN):
- Atthaya Thitikul - 1100
- Jin Young Ko - 1200
- Nelly Korda - 1400
- Hyo Joo Kim - 1600
- Leona Maguire - 1800
- Rose Zhang - 2000
- Hye Jin Choi - 2200
- Lilia Vu - 2200
- Lydia Ko - 2500
- Ayaka Furue - 2800
- Danielle Kang - 2800
- Georgia Hall - 3000
- Xiyu Lin - 3000
- Ashleigh Buhai - 3300
- Carlota Ciganda - 3300
- Celine Boutier - 3300
- Hae Ran Ryu - 3300
- Jennifer Kupcho - 3300
- Minjee Lee - 3300
- Nasa Hataoka - 3300
- Brooke Henderson - 4000
- Linn Grant - 4000
- Madelene Sagstrom - 4000
- Ruoning Yin - 4000
- Aditi Ashok - 5000
- Albane Valenzuela - 5000
- Charley Hull - 5000
- Cheyenne Knight - 5000
- Hannah Green - 5000
- Lexi Thompson - 5000
- Angel Yin - 6000
- Anna Nordqvist - 6000
- Ariya Jutanugarn - 6000
- In Gee Chun - 6000
- Maja Stark - 6000
- Jenny Shin - 7000
- Sei Young Kim - 7000
- Yuka Saso - 7000
- Amy Yang - 8000
- Grace Kim - 8000
- Megan Khang - 9000
- Narin An - 9000
- Alison Lee - 10000
- Allisen Corpuz - 10000
- Ally Ewing - 10000
- Gaby Lopez - 10000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff - 10000
- Marina Alex - 10000
- Natthakritta Vongtaveelap - 10000
- A Lim Kim - 12500
- Eun Hee Ji - 12500
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright - 12500
- Minami Katsu - 12500
- Patty Tavatanakit - 12500
- Ryann O'Toole - 12500
- Andrea Lee - 15000
- Chella Choi - 15000
- Hinako Shibuno - 15000
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 15000
- Yuna Nishimura - 15000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 17500
- Perrine Delacour - 17500
- Stacy Lewis - 17500
- Lizette Salas - 20000
- Su Oh - 20000
More details on the KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.