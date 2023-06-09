2023 RBC Canadian Open Friday Round 2 tee times and pairings explored 

The RBC Canadian Open will start with the second round on Friday, June 9. Aaron Rai topped the leaderboard alongside Chesson Hadley, Corey Conners, and Justin Lower after the first round. They tied up with a scoring deficit of under five.

Brice Garnett finished in an eight-way tie in fifth place alongside Brendon Todd, Will Gordon, Seonghyeon Kim, Ryan Gerard, Jonathan Byrd, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Mark Hubbard.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy tied up at 37th place with a score of under one after playing a round of 71. He started the first round with a bogey and wrapped up with a birdie on the last hole. McIlroy sank four bogeys, and five birdies in the opening round.

2023 RBC Canadian Open Friday Round 2 tee times

RBC Canadian Open will start with the second round at 7 am ET with George McNeill, Sean O'Hair, and Callum Tarren to start the game on the first tee hole while Sangmoon Bae will start the game on the tenth hole along with Scott Brown and Adrian Meronk.

Here are the 2023 RBC Canadian Open Friday tee times:

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. – George McNeill, Sean O’Hair, Callum Tarren

7:11 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Wesley Bryan, Andrew Novak

7:22 a.m. – Tommy Gainey, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft

7:33 a.m. – Brian Gay, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell

7:44 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Robert Streb, Jim Herman

7:55 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Richy Werenski, Brendon Todd

8:06 a.m. – James Hahn, Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim

8:17 a.m. – Sung Kang, Arjun Atwal, Will Gordon

8:28 a.m. – Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Joseph Bramlett

8:39 a.m. – Paul Haley II, Augusto Núñez, Kevin Roy

8:50 a.m. – Zecheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland, Carl Yuan

9:01 a.m. – David Carey, Sam Bennett, Ryan Hall

9:12 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Stuart Macdonald, Myles Creighton

12:15 p.m. – Adam Long, Patton Kizzire, Cameron Percy

12:26 p.m. – Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander, Harry Higgs

12:37 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Eric Cole

12:48 p.m. – Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

12:59 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg

1:10 p.m. – Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Tommy Fleetwood

1:21 p.m. – Bill Haas, Doc Redman, Greyson Sigg

1:32 p.m. – Martin Trainer, David Hearn, Lee Hodges

1:43 p.m. – Scott Piercy, Chris Stroud, Nick Watney

1:54 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Chesson Hadley

2:05 p.m. – Michael Gligic, Matti Schmid, Ryan Gerard

2:16 p.m. – Drew Nesbitt, Peter Kuest, Luis Carrera

2:27 p.m. – Ben Silverman, Daniel Kim, Johnny Travale

Tee No. 10

7:00 a.m. – Sangmoon Bae, Scott Brown, Adrian Meronk

7:11 a.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley

7:22 a.m. – David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Tyson Alexander

7:33 a.m. – Sam Burns, Matt Kuchar, Sahith Theegala

7:44 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Hadwin

7:55 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Brandt Snedeker, Cameron Young

8:06 a.m. – Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Weir, Taylor Pendrith

8:17 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Michael Kim, Robby Shelton

8:28 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Ryan Moore, Matthias Schwab

8:39 a.m. – Harry Hall, Akshay Bhatia, Michael Block

8:50 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Trevor Werbylo, Nicolai Hojgaard

9:01 a.m. – Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Trevor Cone

9:12 a.m. – Wil Bateman, Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:15 p.m. – Kyle Stanley, Camilo Villegas, Derek Ernst

12:26 p.m. – Hank Lebioda, Aaron Rai, Justin Lower

12:37 p.m. – Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Brandon Wu

12:48 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise

12:59 p.m. – Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry

1:10 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover, Martin Laird

1:21 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati

1:32 p.m. – Grayson Murray, Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy

1:43 p.m. – William McGirt, Vince Whaley, Roger Sloan

1:54 p.m. – Cody Gribble, Russell Knox, S.Y. Noh

2:05 p.m. – Scott Harrington, Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews

2:16 p.m. – Derek Lamely, Carson Young, MJ Daffue

2:27 p.m. – Sebastian Szirmak, Étienne Papineau, Taylor Durham

(All time ET)

Poll : 0 votes