2023 RBC Canadian Open Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings explored 

Carl Yuan sits atop the leaderboard of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open after the second round. After finishing with a score of under nine, he secured a one-stroke lead over Aaron Rai, Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan, and Corey Conners.

Brendon Todd, the open-round leader, slipped from his position and settled in sixth position alongside Andrew Novak, Harry Higgs, Jonathan Byrd, Chesson Hadley, and Justin Lower.

The defending Champion, Rory McIlroy jumped in 25 positions after the second round and settled at 12th place in a five-way tie alongside Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose, Seonghyeon Kim, and Nate Lashley with a scoring deficit of 6.

He played a bogey-free round with five birdies to finish with a score of 5-under 67.

2023 RBC Canadian Open Saturday Round 3 tee times

The third round of the 2023 RBC Canadian Open will begin on June 10 at 9 a.m. ET, with Ryan Gerard hitting the opening shot of the day.

Jason Dufner will begin the game with Martin Trainer at 9:05 a.m. ET, while tournament leader Carl Yuan will begin the game with Aaron Rai at 3:25 p.m. ET.

The following are the Saturday tee times for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:

9 a.m. Ryan Gerard

9:05 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Martin Trainer

9:15 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Bill Haas

9:25 a.m.: Henrik Norlander, Brice Garnett

9:35 a.m.: Trevor Cone, Adam Long

9:45 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Brent Grant

9:55 a.m.: Michael Kim, Ryan Moore

10:05 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

10:20 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Alex Smalley

10:30 a.m.: Scott Piercy, Vince Whaley

10:40 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Greyson Sigg

10:50 a.m.: Eric Cole, Andrew Landry

11 a.m.: Sam Bennett, Cameron Percy

11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Will Gordon

11:20 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, James Hahn

11:30 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cody Gribble

11:45 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg

11:55 a.m.: Stuart Macdonald, Patton Kizzire

12:05 p.m.: Sung Kang, Dylan Wu

12:15 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Taylor Pendrith

12:25 p.m.: Brian Gay, Richy Werenski

12:35 p.m.: Scott Brown, Austin Smotherman

12:45 p.m.: Carson Young, Callum Tarren

12:55 p.m.: Harrison Endycott, Peter Kuest

1:10 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 p.m.: Wil Bateman, Brandon Wu

1:30 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Harry Hall

1:40 p.m.: Roger Sloan, S.Y. Noh

1:50 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Lee Hodges

2 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Doug Ghim

2:10 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Mark Hubbard

2:20 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Justin Rose

2:35 p.m.: Chesson Hadley, S.H. Kim

2:45 p.m.: Justin Lower, Jonathan Byrd

2:55 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Harry Higgs

3:05 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Andrew Novak

3:15 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Corey Conners

3:25 p.m.: Carl Yuan, Aaron Rai

2023 RBC Canadian Open Saturday Round 3 TV Schedule

The third round of the RBC Canadian Open in 2023 will be aired on the Golf Channel and CBS. Radio fans can tune in to SiriusXM between 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Here is the Saturday, round 3 TV schedule for the 2023 RBC Canadian Open:

TV

Golf Channel: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

CBS: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7:30 p.m.

Live Stream

ESPN+: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Peacock: 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Paramount+: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Poll : 0 votes