2023 RBC Canadian Open Thursday Round 1 tee times and pairings explored 

The PGA Tour returns on Thursday with the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. The event, held at the Oakdale Golf & Country Club, will tee off at on June 8. The first tee of the four-day tournament will be played at 7:00 am by the trio of Camilo Villegas, Kyle Stanley and Derek Ernst.

The RBC Canadian Open will see a 156-player field compete for the $9 million prize purse on offer. The tournament is headlined by two-time defending champion and World No.3 Rory McIlroy. He will be joined by 10 other golfers from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

With a stacked field, it’ll be interesting to see how the tour’s big names fair at the RBC Canadian Open, which falls just days ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open.

2023 RBC Canadian Open tee times and pairings

The 2023 RBC Canadian Open Thursday Round 1 will tee off at 7:00 am with the pairing of Camilo Villegas, Kyle Stanley and Derek Ernst. The trio of Aaron Rai, Henry Lebioda, and Justin Lower will follow at 7:11 am. Event favorite Rory McIlroy will tee off from the 10th hole at 7:33 am with Justin Rose and Webb Simpson.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for the Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open:

Hole 1

7:00 AM - Camilo Villegas, Kyle Stanley, Derek Ernst

7:11 AM - Aaron Rai, Henry Lebioda, Justin Lower

7:22 AM - Brandon Wu, Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd

7:33 AM - Lanto Griffin, Aaron Wise, Erik Van Rooyen

7:44 AM - Andrew Landry, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo, Garrick Higgo

7:55 AM - Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Martin Laird

8:06 AM - Peter Malnati, Jason Dufner, Cheng Tsung Pan

8:17 AM - Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy, Mark Hubbard, Mark Hubbard

8:28 AM - Vincent Whaley, Roger Sloan, William McGirt

8:39 AM - Seung-Yul Noh, Cody Gribble, Russell Knox

8:50 AM - Harrison Endycott, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

9:01 AM - Derek Lamely, MJ Daffue, Carson Young

9:12 AM - Sebastian Szirmak, Taylor Durham, Etienne Papineau

12:15 PM - Adrian Meronk, Sang-Moon Bae, Scott Brown

12:26 PM - Brian Stuard, Alex Smalley, Aaron Baddeley

12:37 PM - David Lipsky, David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Tyson Alexander

12:48 PM - Matt Kuchar, Matt Kuchar, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Sam Burns

12:59 PM - Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson

1:10 PM - Shane Lowry, Shane Lowry, Cameron Young, Brandt Snedeker

1:21 PM - Mike Weir, Geoff Ogilvy, Taylor Pendrith

1:32 PM - Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, Kevin Tway

1:43 PM - Ryan Moore, Nate Lashley, Matthias Schwab

1:54 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall, Michael Block

2:05 PM - Dylan Wu, Nicolai Hojgaard, Trevor Werbylo

2:16 PM - Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Trevor Cone

2:27 PM - Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen, Wil Bateman

Hole 10

7:00 AM - Cameron Percy, Patton Kizzire, Adam Long

7:11 AM - Harry Higgs, Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander

7:22 AM - Ryan Armour, Brice Garnett, Eric Cole

7:33 AM - Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson

7:44 AM - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Aberg

7:55 AM - Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood

8:06 AM - Doc Redman, Bill Haas, Greyson Sigg

8:17 AM - Martin Trainer, David Hearn, Lee Hodges

8:28 AM - Nick Watney, Scott Piercy, Chris Stroud

8:39 AM - Chesson Hadley, David Lingmerth, Ben Crane

8:50 AM - Michael Gligic, Matthias Schmid, Ryan Gerard

9:01 AM - Drew Nesbitt, Luis Carrera, Peter Kuest

9:12 AM - Daniel Kim, Benjamin Silverman, Johnny Travale

12:15 PM - Sean O’Hair, Callum Tarren, George McNeill

12:26 PM - Kevin Chappell, Andrew Novak, Wesley Bryan

12:37 PM - Kelly Kraft, Tommy Gainey, Maverick McNealy

12:48 PM - Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell, Brian Gay

12:59 PM - Robert Streb, Cameron Champ, Jim Herman

1:10 PM - Chad Ramey, Brendon Todd, Richy Werenski

1:21 PM - James Hahn, Doug Ghim, Seonghyeon Kim

1:32 PM - Sung-Hoon Kang, Will Gordon, Arjun Atwal

1:43 PM - Kramer Hickok, Kevin Stadler, Austin Cook

1:54 PM - Paul Haley, Kevin Roy, Augusto Nunez

2:05 PM - Carl Yuan, Ze-Cheng Dou, Kyle Westmoreland

2:16 PM - Sam Bennett, Ryan Hall, David Carey

2:27 PM - Myles Creighton, Stuart MacDonald, Aaron Cockerill

Tee times for the RBC Canadian Open round 2 will be updated after Day 1.

