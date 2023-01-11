2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: Expert picks and best odds

The 25th edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii is set to tee off on Thursday, January 12. The three-day event taking place at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii will conclude on the 15th. The PGA Tour event, featuring a packed field, has a total prize purse of $7.9 million.

The Sony Open, returning for its 25th edition, features a 144-player field. The field will be cut to 65 and tied after 36 holes. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth are the top names on the packed field. The golfers are joined by the likes of Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Sungjae Im, amongst others.

The event will see the American circuit’s top golfers take each other on for the winner’s prize of $1.42 million and 500 FedEx points.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: Expert picks

Much like last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, the 2023 Sony Open also features a strong field. While the event will see several ace golfers tee off on Thursday, it is 20-year-old Tom Kim who has emerged as experts’ favorite to lift the trophy.

According to PGA Tour experts, the 20-year-old South Korean golfer has the best chance of winning at the Waialae Country Club. He is followed by fellow South Korean golfer, Sungjae Im. As per the PGATour.com experts’ calculations, Corey Conners is bound to finish third. The golfer, who had a moderate outing in the Hero World Challenge, is expected to score big in Hawaii.

Fan favorite Jordan Spieth is fourth on the PGA Tour experts' pick list. He is followed by compatriot Tom Hoge. Interestingly, the pundits have placed Hideki Matsuyama seventh on the list below Russell Henley. According to the experts, the defending champion only has a thin chance of defending his title this week. Brian Harman, Taylor Montgomery, and Kurt Kitayama complete the experts' top-10 picks list.

Top odds for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Much like the PGA Tour experts, the betters have also placed Tom Kim as favorite to win the Sony Open. Coming off the back of a T-5 performance at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kim seems confident to make it big at the event. The young golfer comes into the competition with +1000 odds. He is followed by Sungjae Im and Jordan Spieth.

Here are the top odds for the event:

Tom Kim - (+1000)

Sungjae Im - (+1300)

Hideki Matsuyama - (+1500)

Jordan Spieth - (+1500)

Brian Harman - (+2000)

Russell Henley - (+2000)

Tom Hoge - (+2000)

Corey Conners - (+2000)

Billy Horschel - (+3000)

K.H. Lee - (+3000)

Keegan Bradley - (+3000)

Cameron Davis - (+3000)

Maverick McNealy - (+3000)

Taylor Montgomery - (+3000)

Adam Scott - (+4000)

Harris English - (+4000)

Keith Mitchell - (+4000)

J.J. Spaun - (+4000)

Matt Kuchar - (+5000)

Gary Woodland - (+5000)

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



12:50 p.m. ET

🏌️‍♂️ Tom Kim

🏌️‍♂️ Keegan Bradley

🏌️‍♂️ Mackenzie Hughes



1:00 p.m. ET

🏌️ Hideki Matsuyama

🏌️ Adam Scott

🏌️ Sungjae Im Friday tee times @SonyOpenHawaii 12:50 p.m. ET🏌️‍♂️ Tom Kim🏌️‍♂️ Keegan Bradley🏌️‍♂️ Mackenzie Hughes1:00 p.m. ET🏌️ Hideki Matsuyama🏌️ Adam Scott🏌️ Sungjae Im Friday tee times @SonyOpenHawaii ⛳️12:50 p.m. ET🏌️‍♂️ Tom Kim🏌️‍♂️ Keegan Bradley🏌️‍♂️ Mackenzie Hughes1:00 p.m. ET🏌️ Hideki Matsuyama🏌️ Adam Scott🏌️ Sungjae Im https://t.co/znBhVwBwPV

Viewers can watch the Sony Open live on the Golf Channel as well as on NBC. The first and second rounds, held on Thursday and Friday, respectively, will also be livestreamed on Peacock and ESPN+. Fans can also catch the live broadcast of the event on PGA Tour Radio - SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio.

