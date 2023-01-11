2023 Sony Open in Hawaii: Thursday tee times and TV schedule

The 2023 Sony Open is all set to kick off tomorrow, January 12 at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. This will be the tournament's 25th edition, featuring some of the world's top golfers. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and world no. 15, Jordan Speith will headline the playing field this year. The event will feature a prize money purse of $7,90,000 with the winner's share being $1,422,00. Having said that, here are the tee times for the first round.

2023 Sony Open Round 1 Tee Times

The Sony Open will feature a 144-player field which will reduce to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes.

1st Tee

12:10 p.m. Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab

12:20 p.m. Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman

12:30 p.m. Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard

12:40 p.m. Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

12:50 p.m. Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson

1:00 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

1:10 p.m. Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

1:20 p.m. Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu

1:30 p.m. Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman

1:40 p.m. Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada

1:50 p.m. Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise

2:00 p.m. Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa

4:50 p.m. Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama

5:00 p.m. Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley

5:10 p.m. Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger

5:20 p.m. Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

5:30 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

5:40 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

5:50 p.m. Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly

6:00 p.m. Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott

6:10 p.m. Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

6:20 p.m. Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima

6:30 p.m. Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa

6:40 p.m. S.H. Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham

10th tee

12:10 p.m. Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:20 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

12:30 p.m. Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft

12:40 p.m. Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman

12:50 p.m. Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar

1:00 p.m. Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

1:10 p.m. Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman

1:20 p.m. Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

1:30 p.m. Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid

1:40 p.m. Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer

1:50 p.m. Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi

2:00 p.m. Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow

4:50 p.m. Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard

5:00 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai

5:10 p.m. Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An

5:20 p.m. K.H. Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland

5:30 p.m. Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

5:40 p.m. Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg

5:50 p.m. Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin

6:00 p.m. Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews

6:10 p.m. Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller

6:20 p.m. Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow

6:30 p.m. Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo

6:40 p.m. Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana

2023 Sony Open TV Schedule

The Sony Open will be telecast live on the Golf Channel along with NBC for the last two rounds and will be streamed live on Peacock and ESPN+. Below is the TV schedule for all the rounds of the event.

2023 Sony Open Round 1 & 2: Thursday (Jan 12) & Friday (Jan 13)

TV: Golf Channel:7-10:30pm

Radio: SiriusXM: 5-10:30pm

Stream:

ESPN+: 12-10:30 p.m.

Peacock: 7-10:30 p.m.

2023 Sony Open Round 3: Saturday, Jan. 14

TV:

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Stream:

ESPN+: 1-8 p.m.

Peacock: 4-8 p.m.

2023 Sony Open Round 4: Sunday, Jan. 15

TV

NBC: 4-6 p.m.

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m.

Stream:

ESPN+: 1-8 p.m.

Peacock: 4-8 p.m.

