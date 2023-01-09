The Sony Open in Hawaii: Schedule, prize money, and everything you need to know

The 25th edition of the Sony Open in Hawaii is all set to take place at the beautiful Waialae Country Club from January 12 to 15.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama and golfing superstar Jordan Spieth will be headlining the action-packed field of world-class golfers. To give them a run for their money, Tom Kim, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel, and Sungjae Im, amongst others, will also be participating in the Sony sponsored event.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is currently underway at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. Almost 39 members of the tournament are expected to jump island for the Sony Open.

Take a look at the schedule, prize money, and everything you need to know about the Sony Open in Hawaii.

What is the schedule for the Sony Open?

The three-day affair will be played from Thursday into the weekend. The rounds will be played the entire day.

January 12, 2023 (Thursday): First Round

January 13, 2023 (Friday): Second Round

January 14, 2023 (Saturday): Third Round

January 15, 2023 (Sunday): Final Round and Award Ceremony

While the main chunk of the tournament will begin on Thursday, the tournament blessing, pro-am rounds, and practice rounds will begin on Monday and carry into Wednesday.

How much is the prize money for the Sony Open?

The purse of the Sony Open is an envious $7,900,000. While Hideki Matsuyama walked away with an impressive $1,350,000, this time the tournament is about to increase the winner's share to the highest amount ever given since the inception of the event in 1965.

In 2023, the winner's share would be a whopping $1,422,00! To add to that, the winner will receive 500 FedEx points.

It's certainly a prize to fight for.

Where to watch the Sony Open

The first and second rounds, scheduled to be held on Thursday and Friday, respectively, will be telecast live on Golf Channel the entire day. The radio will also broadcast the tournament live on PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio. The PGA Tour Live is available exclusively on ESPN+.

According to the PGA Tour, the weekend broadcast windows for television and radio for the third and final rounds will become available on January 9, depending on the NFL scheduling.

