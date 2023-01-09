“Tuck that shirt in” – Fans react to JJ Spaun’s untucked shirt at the Tournament of Champions

Golf is a gentleman's game, and traditionalists could not hold back when JJ Spaun was spotted in an untucked shirt during the second round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The internet erupted with talk about golf's unethical dress code after the PGA Tour posted a picture of Spaun hitting a shot at the Plantation Course. The golfer shot his third under-par round of the day and his 12th under-par round of the tournament.

The first elevated event of the PGA Tour was successfully organized in Hawaii this past weekend, with 39 golfers competing for $15 million in prize money.

JJ Spaun made the headlines during the first two days of the championship as he maintained a good score and ended up at T5 alongside Tom Kim. Spaun earned $555,000 in prize money.

However, keeping all this aside, his shirt became the talk of the town. Golf fans took a deep dig at the star golfer, criticizing his wardrobe, saying:

"Tuck your shirt in for God shake."

"Tuck your damn shirt in."

"Untucked shirt is sickkkkkkk."

Others commented:

"Being an abs-challenged golfer I like the look. Walking into a stiff wind with my shirt tucked in can be quite unappetizing. Kudos from the beer-drinking crowd."

"Being an abs-challenged golfer I like the look. Walking into a stiff wind with my shirt tucked in can be quite unappetizing. Kudos from the beer-drinking crowd."

Meanwhile, others defended him, saying:

"Love the untucked shirt. Purists everywhere will not be happy."

"JJ rocking an untucked shirt! Love it."

One Twitter user asked everyone to calm down, saying:

"Come on ....really? Chill out, everyone. It's fine."

"He's not hitting golf balls with his shirt, is he? I really like the look. Lax up. Did anyone notice his shoelaces had the Roman numerals LIV?"

"He's not hitting golf balls with his shirt, is he? I really like the look. Lax up. Did anyone notice his shoelaces had the Roman numerals LIV?"

The Sentry Tournament of Champions wrapped up with the final on Sunday, January 8, with last year's runner-up Jon Rahm clinching the trophy.

"Can we remember he's playing some damn good shots" - Fans talk about JJ Spaun's shots

JJ Spaun has played some really amazing golf at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Despite finishing in T5, the golfer showed some interesting shots this week.

However, fans were busy complaining about his untucked shirt, while some highlighted his form by saying:

"Guys guys guys.....yes he should tuck his shirt in, but can we remember he's playing some damn good golf right now and chill out? we get it."

"Guys guys guys.....yes he should tuck his shirt in, but can we remember he's playing some damn good golf right now and chill out? we get it."

One commenter managed to dig into his branded collection, saying:

"It will not be hilarious that this dude is basically playing to pay for his Louis Vuitton collection."

"It will not be hilarious that this dude is basically playing to pay for his Louis Vuitton collection."

Another wrote:

"Do not like this shirt from Puma. I realize they're trying to create a unique look, but full button-down shirts on golf courses aren't functional and certainly don't look good."

"Do not like this shirt from Puma. I realize they're trying to create a unique look, but full button-down shirts on golf courses aren't functional and certainly don't look good."

Others gave him new ideas.

"Next thing you know they will wearing their pajamas pants, hoodies."

"Next thing you know they will wearing their pajamas pants, hoodies."

JJ Spaun has thanked his wife for his good form ahead of the first round. He revealed that he restricted his practice time to only five hours per day and enjoyed time with his family in Hawaii. Spaun has a lot more to explore this year.

