Tom Kim joined Jordan Spieth's family Christmas dinner ahead of the Tournament of Champions

Tom Kim recently moved to Dallas. He currently shares a hometown with Jordan Spieth. The two golfers, who even share the same swing coach, Cameron McCormick, spent Christmas together.

According to Spieth, Kim attended the Spieth family’s Christmas dinner. The 20-year-old golfer was invited by the PGA Tour star as the former was new to the Dallas area. Spieth text messaged Kim on December 23, inviting him for a Christmas meal at Spieth’s home. The South Korean golfer accepted the invite and shared the dinner with the American family.

Spieth opened up on the evening while speaking to the media during Thursday’s opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The 29-year-old shared a laugh when he revealed that Kim indeed ate a lot at dinner.

Speaking in Hawaii, he said:

“I thought Tom, when he got up first, was going to put the plate away… And he went and got seconds pretty quickly. And I’m pretty sure he got fourths at one point… And I eat a lot. And (wife) Annie was like, ‘I think he just put you to shame.’ And I was like, baffled, that he ate more than I did. We cleaned everything dry.”

Gabby Herzig @GabbyHerzig



The kid is talking about babysitting Sammy Spieth The Tom Kim bit just keeps getting better and betterThe kid is talking about babysitting Sammy Spieth The Tom Kim bit just keeps getting better and better The kid is talking about babysitting Sammy Spieth😂😂 https://t.co/0yKh8nPe0Z

Spieth planned the dinner while on a flight with Kim

It is pertinent to note that Jordan Spieth gave Tom Kim a lift home after last month’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Talking about his ride to Dallas, Kim joked that he “took the Jordan Air.” He further went on to reveal that the arrangement for the dinner was discussed on the flight.

Spieth learned that Kim’s parents were staying in South Korea for the holidays. This made way for the Christmas dinner invite.

Explaining the events, Spieth said:

“Annie was like, ‘You’re going to be alone on Christmas,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah but it’s fine. My trainer will be in town. It’s OK. I’ll figure out something to do,’ and Annie was like, ‘No, no, no. Nobody’s going to be alone on Christmas.’”

Apart from the feast, Kim even played some games with the Spieth family. Revealing that the evening included a domino game called Trains, Kim said that he enjoyed the company of the Spieths’ young son Sammy.

Spieth even joked about his wife offering Kim a non-alcoholic cocktail as the latter didn’t drink. He laughingly said:

“I think he thought she was pressing him on a certain type of cocktail.”

Kim revealed that he has grown closer to Spieth over time. Speaking in Hawaii, he thanked the PGA Tour star for the invite.

He said:

“The more time I’ve spent with Jordan, the more we’ve became closer friends… He was really nice to invite me for Christmas; my family wasn’t home and I was kind of by myself, so I got to spend some time with the Spieths and kind of babysit Sammy, which was really cool. It’s been amazing to build a friendship, and it was really cool to play with him today.”

It is safe to say that Spieth and Kim have forged a good relationship. Despite having a nine-year gap between them, the golfers seem to have kicked off on the right foot since Kim’s move to Dallas. The young golfer, who surprised many with his performance at the Presidents Cup, seems to be making himself comfortable in his new hometown with his new friend.

Poll : 0 votes