Was Tom Kim the best young star of 2022? A look at the golfer's year 

Tom Kim is without question one of the most successful young golfers of 2022. The South Korean professional golfer is just 20 years old, but he is making record after record with his buttery approach shots. His aura is as undeniable and non-replicable as his deft shots on the greens.

Until last year, he was a stranger to the world, but since the beginning of 2022, Tom Kim has not only moved into the top 20 best golfers of the year but has also competed at three of the major golf tournaments.

The young golfer is sailing pretty fast to reach the pinnacle of his career. He won the Shriners Children's Open in October and became the second-youngest player to clinch two PGA Tour trophies. He is just behind American golfer Ralph Guldahl.

Tom Kim started the year by beating Rattanon Wannasrichan in the 2022 Singapore International, and the following week, he finished second at the SMBC Singapore Open.

Kim won the Wyndham Championship earlier this year and then gained entry into the 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs. He was part of the international team at the Presidents Cup and also won the Shriners Children's Open towards the end of the year. He finished the third solo at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Tom Kim made the cut at the 2022 PGA Championship and tied for 23rd at the US Open. He had also played at the Open Championship but settled for T47. Kim will now play at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The early and professional life of Tom Kim

Tom Kim was born on June 21, 2002 in Seoul to professional golfer Kim Chang-ik. He spent his childhood in the Philippines, Australia, and Thailand.

Kim began playing golf at a young age and won the Philippine Amateur Open Championship in 2018. His professional career began in 2018 when Tom Kim won the W Express RVF Cup Amateur Championship. He started his professional career on the Philippine Golf Tour, primarily on the Asian Development Tour.

Kim's confidence grew after he won the Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament in August 2019 upon winning his first professional trophy at the PGM ADT Championship in July 2019. Later in October, he went on to win the Raya Pakistan Open by nine shots, and with that, he earned his card to play on the Asian Tour.

A month later, Tom Kim won the Panasonic Open India and became the second youngest golfer to win on the Asian Tour.

2020 also turned in his favor as he qualified to play at the PGA Champions, his first major championship. However, most of his wins came in 2022.

Tom Kim has won 11 professional events and is ranked No. 14 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He won two PGA Tour events this year, the Wyndham Championship in August and the Shrines Children's Open in October. He has also won two Asian tours and seven other tournaments in his career.

For his exceptional performance, Tom Kim became the Korean Tour Order of Merit Winner and Asian Tour Order of Merit winner.

Poll : 0 votes