How much is Tom Kim worth? Exploring PGA Tour breakout player’s total earnings

South Korean golfer Tom Kim has emerged as a young breakout star this season. With consistent phenomenal performances, he has cemented himself as a golfer to watch out for. He became only the second player after Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before age 21. This year he was awarded the 'Biggest Breakout Star' at the PGA Tour Fall awards.

Most of his earnings come from tournament wins and endorsements. So far, he has won two PGA Tour events in a single year. In 2022, he bagged the Wyndham Championship and the Shriners Children's Open. He also put forth a brilliant show at the Presidents Cup, winning rounds for the International team.

Tom Kim signed a sponsorship deal with golf equipment brand Titleist in 2019. The following year, he signed another deal with CJ Logistics.

In his career, he has earned $4,699,923 in total.

"For me, that was always the goal" - Tom Kim on playing at the PGA Tour

Tom Kim at The CJ Cup - Round Three (Image via Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Young star Tom Kim had an exciting year, and he talked about how far he had come in golf to The Philippine Star in August. He spoke about how it was his dream to play on the PGA Tour. He was trying to get a card in July, and then he was a PGA Tour winner, and how crazy all of it was.

He said:

"It has always been a dream of mine to play the PGA Tour. At the start of July, I was planning on trying to get my card through the Korn Ferry Finals and now one month later, I’m a PGA Tour winner, so it’s pretty crazy."

Legendary US golfer Tiger Woods is an idol to many. And Tom Kim is no different. As a young boy, Kim idolized Woods. Woods inspired him to play on the PGA Tour since Kim always saw him winning the league.

He added:

"When I was younger, I would see Tiger win on the PGA Tour, not somewhere else, so for me that was always the goal. Hopefully I’ll be here for a very long time."

According to Golf Channel, Kim wishes to break Woods' record of the highest number of PGA Tour wins that he shares with Sam Snead.

"Tiger has 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Until I get to 83, it's going to be hard for me to think a little different."

It was in August that it was announced that Kim was selected for the Presidents Cup. And he couldn't believe it was happening.

"It’s crazy. I can’t really believe I’ll be able to play in the Presidents Cup. It’s something I’ve watched all the time, so it’s going to be exciting, and hopefully I can make a good contribution."

Tom Kim has acknowledged that he was significantly younger than a lot of guys on the team, and he was hoping that he could bring in a lot of youthful energy.

"I’m a lot younger than all the guys on the team, so hopefully I can bring that young energy and just be a kid out there and have all the fun we have. As long as we come together as a team, we’re going to have a chance. Just be a good energy out there for the team."

Kim performed exceedingly well, beating top stars like Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, and brought in huge wins for the International team. His captain Trevor Immelman also appreciated his contribution.

Immelman said:

"He’s been such a tremendous gift to our sport. He has an ability to be a global superstar."

Indeed, Tom Kim is a force to be reckoned with.

