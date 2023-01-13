2023 Sony Open leaderboard for day 1 and Friday 2 tee times

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii is now underway. Day one of the second consecutive PGA Tour event in Hawaii saw a three-way tie for the lead. Taylor Montgomery, Jordan Spieth and Chris Kirk took an early lead at -6.

It is pertinent to note that the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii was suspended due to darkness at 6:11 pm. Round one will resume on Friday, ahead of the scheduled round two.

2023 Sony Open leaderboard

While Taylor Montgomery and Chris Kirk looks comfortable at T1, Jordan Spieth will want to lose the tie and take a solo lead in the Sony Open. The American golfer nearly had a perfect clean card on Thursday. However, he missed with a bogey on the par-4 13th hole, forcing him to settle for a three-way T1.

The top three are not safe by any means. The golfers were closely followed by Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Brendon Todd, David Lipsky and Rory Sabbatini, sharing a five-way tie for fourth. The four golfers are just one shot behind the leaders. They were followed by Stewart Cink, K.J. Choi and Cam Davis in T11.

Sony Open Friday tee times

With play suspended for Day 1 of the Sony Open, the golfers will look to get some well-needed rest in order to go again on Friday.

Here are the tee times for day 2 of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii:

1st tee

12:10 pm - Kevin Tway, Aaron Baddeley, Brian Stuard

12:20 pm - Ryan Palmer, Kevin Streelman, Aaron Rai

12:30 pm - Keith Mitchell, Jimmy Walker, Byeong Hun An

12:40 pm - K.H. Lee, Tyler Duncan, Gary Woodland

12:50 pm - Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

1:00 pm - Danny Lee, David Lipsky, Greyson Sigg

1:10 pm - Adam Long, Austin Cook, Ben Martin

1:20 pm - Joseph Bramlett, Zecheng Dou, Brandon Matthews

1:30 pm - Michael Gligic, Nico Echavarria, Jesse Mueller

1:40 pm - Robby Shelton, Andrew Novak, Joseph Winslow

1:50 pm - Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, Michael Castillo

2:00 pm - Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Blaze Akana

4:50 pm - Troy Merritt, Kyle Stanley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

5:00 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley

5:10 pm - Chris Kirk, Maverick McNealy, Kelly Kraft

5:20 pm - Stewart Cink, Si Woo Kim, Jim Herman

5:30 pm - Russell Henley, Tom Hoge, Matt Kuchar

5:40 pm - Billy Horschel, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

5:50 pm - Brian Harman, Russell Knox, Austin Smotherman

6:00 pm - Adam Schenk, Zac Blair, Kramer Hickok

6:10 pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Matti Schmid

6:20 pm - Erik Barnes, Sam Stevens, Cole Hammer

6:30 pm - Davis Thompson, Tano Goya, Kaito Onishi

6:40 pm - Paul Haley II, Trevor Werbylo, Austen Truslow

10th tee

12:10 pm - Peter Malnati, Denny McCarthy, Kurt Kitayama

12:20 pm - Patton Kizzire, David Lingmerth, Hayden Buckley

12:30 pm - Brice Garnett, Ryan Armour, Stephan Jaeger

12:40 pm - Robert Streb, Richy Werenski, Nick Taylor

12:50 pm - Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:00 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott

1:10 pm - Corey Conners, Rory Sabbatini, Jerry Kelly

1:20 pm - Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harrison Endycott

1:30 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa

1:40 pm - Ben Griffin, Augusto Núñez, Keita Nakajima

1:50 pm - Harry Higgs, Will Gordon, Kazuki Higa

2:00 pm - S.H. Kim, Anders Albertson, George Markham

4:50 pm - Brendan Steele, John Huh, Matthias Schwab

5:00 pm - Michael Kim, Parker McLachlin, Doc Redman

5:10 pm - Andrew Putnam, K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard

5:20 pm - Chad Ramey, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

5:30 pm - Adam Svensson, Harris English, Michael Thompson

5:40 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ryan Brehm, Webb Simpson

5:50 pm - Ryan Moore, Sam Ryder, Max McGreevy

6:00 pm - Nate Lashley, Scott Piercy, Brandon Wu

6:10 pm - Kevin Yu, MJ Daffue, Vincent Norrman

6:20 pm - Trevor Cone, Kevin Roy, Kohei Okada

6:30 pm - Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Danny Guise

6:40 pm - Harry Hall, Kyle Westmoreland, Yuto Katsuragawa

The Sony Open is broadcast live on the Golf Channel and NBC. Viewers can also tune on to Peacock and ESPN+ for live stream of the event on Friday.

