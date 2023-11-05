2023 Toto Japan Classic Final Round Sunday tee times and pairings explored

The LPGA Tour's 2023 Toto Japan Classic is all set for the final round at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course. Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka jointly lead the leaderboard.
Notable stars such as Rose Zhang sat tied for ninth position, Jennifer Kupcho was placed T29, and Emily Kristine Pedersen was ranked T56 on the leaderboard.
The LPGA Tour and LPGA of Japan Tour's co-sanctioned event has a prize purse of $2,000,000 and $300,000 goes to the winner.
What are the final round tee times and pairings for the 2023 Toto Japan Classic?
Joint leaders Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka are paired along with solo third-ranked Mone Inami. They will tee off at 09:55 AM (local time).
Rose Zhang is paired alongside Yuka Nii and Seon Woo Bae for the final round of the 2023 Toto Japas Classic. They will start their play at 09:33 AM (local time).
Three-time LPGA Tour winner Jennifer Kupcho is paired alongside Minami Hiruta and Mami Fukuda and will kick off their final round campaign at 07:54 AM (local time).
Below are the tee times and pairings for the 2023 Toto Japan Classic (in Local time of the venue):
Tee No. 1
- 07:43 AM- Yan Liu, Albane Valenzuela, Mi Hyang Lee
- 07:54 AM - Jennifer Kupcho, Minami Hiruta, Mami Fukuda
- 08:05 AM - Hannah Green, Narin An, Lindy Duncan
- 08:16 AM - Chisato Iwai, Kokona Sakurai, Hinako Shibuno
- 08:27 AM - Yuka Saso, Ayaka Furue, Gemma Dryburgh
- 08:38 AM - Jenny Shin, Jiyai Shin, Miyu Yamashita
- 08:49 AM - Momoko Ueda, Yu Liu, Maria Fassi
- 09:00 AM - Rio Takeda, Yuna Nishimura, Akie Iwai
- 09:11 AM - Shoko Sasaki, Serena Aoki, Lauren Coughlin
- 09:22 AM - Sayaka Takahashi, Fumika Kawagishi, Xiyu Lin
- 09:33 AM - Yuka Nii, Seon Woo Bae, Rose Zhang
- 09:44 AM - Sora Kamiya, Yuri Yoshida, Jasmine Suwannapura
- 09:55 AM - Shiho Kuwaki, Nasa Hataoka, Mone Inami
Tee No. 10
- 07:43 AM - Saiki Fujita, Mao Nozawa, Lala Anai
- 07:54 AM - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Saki Nagamine, Mao Saigo
- 08:05 AM - Minami Katsu, Yuka Yasuda, Miyuu Abe
- 08:16 AM - Hikaru Yoshimoto, Hana Lee, Nana Suganuma
- 08:27 AM - Stephanie Meadow, Ai Suzuki, Sarah Schmelzel
- 08:38 AM - Sakura Koiwai, Erika Kikuchi, Peiyun Chien
- 08:49 AM - Esther Henseleit, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 09:00 AM - Linnea Strom, Miyu Sato, Bailey Tardy
- 09:11 AM - Gina Kim, Hyo Joo Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 09:22 AM - Arpichaya Yubol, Eun-Hee Ji, Erika Hara
- 09:33 AM - Paula Reto, Sarah Kemp, Andrea Lee
- 09:44 AM - Celine Borge, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang
- 09:55 AM - Dani Holmqvist, Shuri Sakuma, Morgane Metraux
The final round leaderboard, prize money payout, and other details will be updated as soon as the LPGA Tour's 2023 Toto Japan Classic ends.