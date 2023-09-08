Jennifer Kupcho's husband: Exploring her relationship with PGA Tour commissioner’s namesake Jay Monahan

Jennifer Kupcho had a sensational LPGA Tour season last year in 2022. She won three tournaments, including the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills Country Club. After her sensational two-stroke win over Jessica Korda in the Chevron Championship, she was spotted hugging her husband Jay Monahan.

The name rings a bell, right? Well, he just shares the name with the PGA Tour commissioner. Monahan is actually a caddie by profession and is currently the bagman of Allisen Corpuz.

Jennifer Kupcho's husband must consider himself lucky to have a major winning wife and work for the 2023 US Women's Open Champion.

Interestingly, caddie Jay Monahan was also a former professional golfer himself. Before Kupcho's Chevron Championship triumph, he served as her putting coach and helped the LPGA star grow this particular skill set. However, he wasn't caddying for his wife at the event. Instead, he was the bagman of Sarah Schmelzel.

Additionally, Jennifer Kupcho's husband revealed that it was his wife who got him into the caddying business. Jay Monahan was already a professional golfer until the summer of 2020. Caroline Inglis asked him to caddy for the first time after COVID and he enjoyed it. In May 2021, the PGA Tour commissioner's namesake decided to carry forward his career as a golf caddie.

Jennifer Kupcho's husband met her at the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. While he worked there as a caddie, she was a visiting club member at the golf course.

They dated for over a year and a half. As per Kupcho's Instagram post, on August 28, 2021, Jay Monahan proposed to the LPGA Tour golfer in one of the most dreamy and romantic ways possible. He asked the dessert plate to have "Will you marry me?" written on it. Why would she reject such a cute proposal? And she didn't, she said "Yes!".

Kupcho and Monahan tied the knot on February 19, 2022. Well, that's not all. They got married at the same venue where they met for the first time. Yes, the Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club.

Although the couple do not spend their time together on the golf course, they lead a fun and adventurous life outside. Jennifer Kupcho's husband can be seen accompanying her on many mountain treks and hikes on Instagram.

Where is Jennifer Kupcho playing right now?

As of September 9, 2023, the LPGA Tour golfer is currently at the Kenwood Country Club playing in the ongoing 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship. At the time of writing, she stands at T17 on the leaderboard and has finished her second-round play.

In her opening round, she shot a 3 under 69 and her scorecard included four birdies and a bogey. Later on, Kupcho carded four birdies and two bogeys to get to a score of 2 under 70 in the second round.