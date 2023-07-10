Who is Allisen Corpuz's caddie? All you need to know about the not-PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan

The 78th US Women's Open has successfully concluded. It was 25-year-old Allisen Corpuz, who won the third major of the season and also registered her first professional win.

But what's most interesting about Corpuz's whole campaign is her caddie's name! Coincidently, her caddie shares a resembling name to PGA Tour Commissioner. Yes! his name is Jay Monahan too.

Allisen Corpuz and her Cadde Jay Monahan (via Getty Images)

Who is US Women's Open winner Allisen Corpuz's caddie, Jay Monahan?

Caddie Jay Monahan is the husband of Allisen Corpuz's fellow LPGA golfer Jennifer Kupcho. He himself was a former professional golfer.

Monahan met Kupcho at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Phoenix, Arizona. It was on February 19, 2022, when the couple got married. Back on August 28, 2021, he proposed to the LPGA golfer sitting on one knee.

When Jennifer Kupcho won the Chevron Championship in 2022, it was her husband Jay Monahan who helped her with her putting techniques.

"Me and Jay were talking about how beautiful.." - Allisen Corpuz shares her experience playing at the Pebble Beach

The 2023 US Open Champion Allisen Corpuz spoke with SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio about her experience playing at Pebble Beach Golf Links. The golf course at the venue is often considered one of the toughest to play.

However, she shared that she enjoyed playing at Pebble Beach. She also mentioned talking about the beautiful weather with her caddie Jay Monahan. She Corpuz said:

"I think just the experience of playing at Pebble. The first few days it was a little cloudy. Me and Jay were talking about how beautiful it was and then we caught some blue skies over the weekend and then it was even more beautiful. Yeah, just trying to soak it all in and soak in the last moments here."

SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio @SiriusXMPGATOUR



Hear the full interview with the



@allisen_sc | @Kyle_Gentry Newly-minted Major champion Allisen Corpuz reacts to her win, talking about the transition from college to the pros and her appreciation of Pebble Beach this week!

Despite tough weather conditions at Pebble Beach, Allisen Corpuz looked in blistering form. Speaking about her game, she credited her colleague for helping her learn discipline. She said:

"Yeah, I think college, just having to balance the schedule. Learning how to do practice and school at the same time, I think that really taught me a lot of discipline. I knew a lot of the players before coming out here."

The 25-year-old golfer played a lot of golf at college before making her LPGA professional debut last year. She spoke about playing with several golfer which helped her get some sort of comfort with them. She said:

"I think just knowing people, having that comfort level and coming out here, even just playing with Nasa. I had already played with her last year. Same thing with Bailey, I have played a lot of junior golf with Bailey- I just felt really comfortable over the weekend."

The American professional golfer defeated England's Charley Hull and South Korean Jiyai Shin by a big margin of three shots to capture her first major win.

