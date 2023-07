How much did Allisen Corpuz win at US Women’s Open 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Allisen Corpuz won the US Women’s Open 2023 on Sunday. The 25-year-old American golfer registered her maiden major victory at Pebble Beach. She played a last round of 69 to beat runner-ups Charles Hull and Ji Yai Shin by three strokes.

Corpuz dominated the field, playing four rounds of 69-70-71-69 to finish with a total of 9 under 279. With the win, the young golfer bagged a whopping $2 million paycheck from the US Women’s Open’s $11 million prize purse. The golfer bagged the biggest winner’s prize in women’s golf this week. Apart from the paycheck, she also took some valuable ranking points.

US Women’s Open 2023 prize purse

While Allisen Corpuz took the major share of the US Women’s Open's big prize money purse, runner-ups Charles Hull and Ji Yai Shin settled for paychecks of $969,231 each. Nasa Hataoka and Bailey Tardy shared T4 and won $482,136 each. Meanwhile, Ayaka Furue and Hyo Joo Kim bagged $369,403 each for the T6 finish.

Notably, breakout star and US Women’s Open favorite Rose Zhang finished T9 alongside Maja Stark. She won $272,355. Brooke Henderson bagged $220,050 for finishing solo 12th, while Minjee Lee settled for a paycheck of $167,641 after finishing T13. It is pertinent to note that the top 20 places on the money list earned six-figure checks, while golfers who missed the cut this week got $8,000 to cover expenses.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the US Women’s Open 2023:

WIN: Allisen Corpuz - $2,000,000

T2: Charley Hull - $969,231

T2: Jiyai Shin - $969,231

T4: Nasa Hataoka - $482,136

T4: Bailey Tardy - $482,136

T6: Ayaka Furue - $369,403

T6: Hyo Joo Kim - $369,403

8: Hae Ran Ryu - $313,713

T9: Maja Stark - $272,355

T9: Rose Zhang - $272,355

11: Ally Ewing - $237,993

12: Brooke Henderson - $220,050

T13: Hannah Green - $167,641

T13: Grace Kim - $167,641

T13: Sei Young Kim - $167,641

T13: Minjee Lee - $167,641

T13: Xiyu Lin - $167,641

T13: Min Ji Park - $167,641

T13: Aya Kinoshita - $167,641

T20: Hye Jin Choi - $106,269

T20: Carlota Ciganda - $106,269

T20: Andrea Lee - $106,269

T20: Lizette Salas - $106,269

T20: Yuka Saso - $106,269

T20: Angel Yin - $106,269

T20: Ruoning Yin - $106,269

T27: In-gee Chun - $77,779

T27: Jeongeun Lee - $77,779

T27: Gaby Lopez - $77,779

T27: Patty Tavatanakit - $77,779

T31: Gemma Dryburgh - $67,595

T31: Leona Maguire - $67,595

T33: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $50,093

T33: Aditi Ashok - $50,093

T33: Perrine Delacour - $50,093

T33: Mina Harigae - $50,093

T33: Lydia Ko - $50,093

T33: So Mi Lee - $50,093

T33: Ruixin Liu - $50,093

T33: Azahara Munoz - $50,093

T33: Gabriela Ruffels - $50,093

T33: Mao Saigo - $50,093

T33: Amy Yang - $50,093

T33: Benedetta Moresco –

T45: Celine Boutier - $35,208

T45: Bronte Law - $35,208

T45: Aine Donegan –

T48: Marina Alex - $29,283

T48: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $29,283

T48: Chisato Iwai - $29,283

T48: Cheyenne Knight - $29,283

T48: Amari Avery –

T53: Dottie Ardina - $24,562

T53: Linn Grant - $24,562

T53: Haeji Kang - $24,562

T53: Da Yeon Lee - $24,562

T53: So Yeon Ryu - $24,562

T53: Miyu Sato - $24,562

T59: Lindy Duncan - $23,133

T59: Brittany Lang - $23,133

T59: Albane Valenzuela - $23,133

T59: Monet Chun –

T59: Emma Spitz - $23,133

T64: A Lim Kim - $22,230

T64: Nelly Korda - $22,230

T64: Haru Nomura - $22,230

T64: Haruka Kawasaki - $22,230

T68: Ashleigh Buhai - $21,553

T68: Kana Mikashima - $21,553

70: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $21,215

T71: Jennifer Coleman - $20,876

T71: Minami Katsu - $20,876

73: Moriya Jutanugarn - $20,538

74: Charlotte Thomas - $20,312

After the US Women’s Open major outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to Highland Meadows Golf Club for the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic 2023.

