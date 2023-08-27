2023 Tour Championship Sunday Final Round tee times and pairings explored 

PGA Tour golfers are all set for the final round of the 2023 Tour Championship, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 27 at the East Lake Golf Course. The tournament features a stellar field of top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup Standings, who will tee off on Sunday afternoon to win $18 million in prize money.

Following the third round on Saturday, Viktor Hovland extended his lead with a score of under 20. He will enter the final round six strokes over American golfer Xander Schauffele.

The final round of the Tour Championship will start at 10:56 p.m. ET with Emiliano Grillo and Taylor Moore taking the first shot of the day.

Jordan Spieth will pair up with former World No.1 Jason Day to resume the play at 11:07 a.m. ET followed by Si Woo Kim and Sungjae Im, who will tee off at 11:18 a.m. ET.

Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners and Russell Henley will take the early shot of the day while tournament leader Hovland, current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm, 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark and 2023 Scottish Open winner Rory McIlroy will resume their play after 12 p.m.

Hovland will pair up with Xander Schauffele while Keegan Bradley tee off with Collin Morikawa. Scheffler will pair up with Patrick Cantlay and will tee off at 1:07 p.m. ET

2023 Tour Championship Sunday tee times

Grillo and Moore will be the first group to tee off at the East Lake on Sunday, August 27 at 10:65 a.m. ET while Hovland and Schauffele will take the last shot of the day at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Bradley and Morikawa will start their game at 1:29 p.m. ET while Rahm and Clark tee off at 1:18 p.m. ET. 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover will tee off alongside Sam Burns at 12:18 p.m. ET followed by Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

Here are the tee times of the 2023 Tour Championship for Sunday, August 27 (all-time in ET):

10:56 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

11:07 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

11:18 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

11:29 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Tom Kim

11:40 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor

11:56 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Russell Henley

12:18 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Sam Burns

12:29 p.m. -- Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

12:40 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Max Homa

12:56 p.m. -- Adam Schenk, Rory McIlroy

1:07 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay

1:18 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Jon Rahm

1:29 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa

1:40 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

It is pertinent to note that after the Tour Championship, Ryder Cup captains will announce the remaining six of the 12 team members. Golfers' performance in the tournament will play a vital role in their selection for the next month's team event.