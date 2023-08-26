Why is the play stopped at the 2023 Tour Championship? All you need to know

The third round's play of the 2023 Tour Championship at the East Lake Golf Course was suspended at 5:28 p.m. after Atlanta experienced inclement weather conditions.

The PGA Tour Communications shared the news update on X, formerly known as Twitter. The tweet read:

"The third round of the TOUR Championship was suspended at 5:28 p.m. ET due to a dangerous weather situation."

Viktor Hovland, who was on the 12th hole, is leading the table by a margin of four strokes, ahead of Xander Schauffele. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley, and Collin Morikawa are tied for third on the leaderboard and are six strokes behind the leader.

As of this writing, there are no updates on when play will resume at the 2023 Tour Championship. As per the commentators, a big storm is approaching the East Lake Golf Course, henceforth, the officials had to make a call to suspend the play.

The PGA Tour Communications shared another update on Twitter informing the resume time of the third round at the East Lake Golf Course. As per the information, the play is scheduled to be resumed at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Leaderboard of the 2023 Tour Championship

While Viktor Hovland is on a rampage at the ongoing FedEx Cup final playoff event, the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is struggling on day 3. In the 12 holes he has played so far, he hasn't carded a single birdie, instead shot two consecutive bogeys.

Following is the leaderboard of the 2023 Tour Championship before the play was suspended:

1 - Viktor Hovland (-18)

2 - Xander Schauffele (-14)

T3 - Scottie Scheffler (-12)

T3 - Keegan Bradley (-12)

T3 - Collin Morikawa (-12)

6 - Wyndham Clark (-11)

7 - Jon Rahm (-10)

T8 - Patrick Cantlay (-9)

T8 - Rory McIlroy (-9)

T8 - Adam Schenk (-9)

T11 - Sepp Straka (-8)

T11 - Jon Rahm (-8)

T11 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-8)

14 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T15 - Russell Henley (-6)

T15 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T15 - Brian Harman (-6)

T15 - Sam Burns (-6)

T15 - Tyrell Hatton (-6)

20 - Corey Conners (-5)

T21 - Tony Finau (-4)

T21 - Nick Taylor (-4)

T21 - Rickie Fowler (-4)

24 - Tom Kim (-3)

T25 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

More details on the 2023 Tour Championship third-round play at the East Lake Golf Course will be updated soon.