2023 Travelers Championship parking: All you need to know about the parking facility at TPC River Highlands

As the highly anticipated 2023 Travelers Championship approaches, organizers have given specific information about parking at the famed TPC River Highlands golf course. With thousands of spectators expected, effective and convenient parking arrangements are critical to ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all guests.

The Travelers Championship, one of the PGA Tour's flagship events, will be held from June 22 to June 25, bringing elite professional players from across the world.

The TPC River Highlands has carefully planned to park to meet the massive number of guests during tournament week. Everything you need to know about parking at the 2023 Travelers Championship is right here:

Parking facility at Travelers Championship 2023

The 2023 Travelers Championship parking facility provides easy general parking on a first-come, first-served basis. For fans with impairments, there are also special needs parking and complementary wheelchair-accessible transportation.

Directions

To get to TPC River Highlands, which is located at 674 Main Street, Cromwell, CT 06416, please follow the directions below based on your starting point:

From the North

Take I-91 South to Exit 23/West St., Rocky Hill.

At the end of the ramp, make a left onto West St.

Continue straight until you reach the intersection of Rt. 99.

Make a right onto Rt. 99 (Silas Deane Highway) and drive 2 miles to TPC River Highlands.

Follow the signs for the GOLD LOT.

From the South

Take I-91 North to Exit 22 to Rt. 9 South.

Take Exit 27: CT-372 (previously Exit 19).

At the end of the ramp, make a right onto West St.

Immediately make a right onto Rt. 3 and drive for 1 mile.

Turn right onto Court St. and follow it to the end.

Make a left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.) and drive for 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands.

Follow the signs for the GOLD LOT.

From the East

Take Rt. 9 North through Middletown.

Take Exit 25: CT-99 from Route 9 North (previously Exit 18) Cromwell/Rocky Hill.

Follow the signs through Cromwell to TPC River Highlands.

Follow the signs for the GOLD LOT.

From the West

Take Rt. 9 South to Exit 27: CT-372 (previously Exit 19).

At the end of the ramp, make a right onto West St.

Immediately make a right onto Rt. 3 and drive for 1 mile.

Turn right onto Court St. and follow it to the end.

Make a left onto Rt. 99 (Main St.) and drive for 1/2 mile to TPC River Highlands.

Follow the signs for the GOLD LOT.

Parking for Spectators with Disabilities

Parking for spectators with disabilities will be available at the tournament for vehicles with a valid state permit. These designated parking spaces will provide easy access to the main entrance.

A complimentary wheelchair-accessible shuttle service will also be offered from the special needs parking lot to the main entrance, boosting accessibility for those with disabilities.

