2023 US Women’s Open Saturday tee times and pairings explored

Day 2 of the 2023 US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links ended with LPGA rookie Bailey Tardy in the lead. The 26-year-old clinched the 36-hole lead at 7-under 137 after playing rounds of 69-68 to open. She leads Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim by two shots behind at 5 under.

Tardy’s surprise run to the major championship lead came as several big-name players headed home early. The 2023 US Women’s Open’s Friday cut saw names like Danielle Kang, Anna Nordqvist, Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Amy Olson, Michelle Wie West, Annika Sorenstam, Georgia Hall and Lilia Vu, all leaving Pebble Beach early. However, the most shocking of the lot who didn’t make the cut was World No. 1 Jin Young Ko.

2023 US Women’s Open Saturday tee times

The US Women’s Open will resume on Saturday at 10:00 am with Celine Boutier and Ashleigh Buhai on the first tee. The pairing of Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen will follow at 10:11 am. Notably, Nelly Korda will tee off at 11:39 am with Gaby Lopez.

However, all eyes will be on the event leader Bailey Tardy, who’ll tee off late at 4:26 pm alongside Allisen Corpuz.

Here are the complete tee times for the 2023 US Women’s Open Round 3 (All times ET):

1st tee

10:00 am - Celine Boutier, Ashleigh Buhai

10:11 am - Carlota Ciganda, Nanna Koerstz Madsen

10:22 am - Haruka Kawasaki, Moriya Jutanugarn

10:33 am - Azahara Munoz, Brittany Lang

10:44 am - Miyu Sato, Grace Kim

10:55 am - Gemma Dryburgh, Linn Grant

11:06 am - Minji Park, Chisato Iwai

11:17 am - Marina Alex, Cheyenne Knight

11:28 am - Minami Katsu, Aya Kinoshita

11:39 am - Nelly Korda, Gaby Lopez

11:50 am - Sei Young Kim, Emma Spitz

12:01 pm - Lindy Duncan, Haeji Kang

12:12 pm - Gabriela Ruffels, So Mi Lee

12:23 pm - A Lim Kim, Jenny Coleman

12:34 pm - Haru Nomura, Albane Valenzuela

12:45 pm - Lizette Salas, Charlotte Thomas

12:56 pm - Aditi Ashok, Ruixin Lin

1:07 pm - Yuka Saso, Amari Avery

1:18 pm - Hye-Jin Choi, Mina Harigae

1:29 pm - Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Benedetta Moresco

1:40 pm - Monet Chun, Bronte Law

1:51 pm - Lydia Ko, Mao Saigo

2:02 pm - Hannah Green, Andrea Lee

2:13 pm - Pajaree Anannarukarn, DaYeon Lee

2:24 pm - Kana Mikashima, So Yeon Ryu

2:35 pm - Ally Ewing, Jeongeun Lee6

2:46 pm - Patty Tavatanakit, Brooke Henderson

2:57 pm - Charley Hull, Minjee Lee

3:08 pm - Xiyu Janet Lin, Ruoning Yin

3:19 pm - Amy Yang, Aine Donegan

3:30 pm - Rose Zhang, Maja Stark

3:41 pm - Perrine Delacour, Dottie Ardina

3:52 pm - Angel Yin, In Gee Chun

4:03 pm - Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin

4:14 pm - Nasa Hataoka, Leona Maguire

4:25 pm - Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim

4:26 pm - Bailey Tardy, Allisen Corpuz

Sunday tee times for the US Women’s Open will be updated after Round 3.

