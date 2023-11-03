2023 World Wide Technology Championship Friday tee times and pairings explored

The World Wide Technology Championship in Mayakoba is shaping up to be a competition to remember. The stakes are high on the picturesque greens of El Cardonal at Diamante, with a purse of $8.2 million.

The golfing world is holding its breath as we enter the second round, anticipating even more exciting action. Tee times for the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday have been set, guaranteeing spectators an entertaining display of skill and dedication from some of the game's best players.

World Wide Technology Championship: Friday Tee Timings

1st Tee Time

9.25am: Henrik Norlander, David Thompson, Matthias Schwab

9.36am: Brian Stuard, Peter Malnati, Carson Young

9.47am: Nick Watney, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

9.58am: Ryan Brehm, Robert Streb, Lanto Griffin

10.09am: Chez Reavie, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

10.20am: C.T. Pan, Russell Knox, Vince Whaley

10.31am: Troy Merritt, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley

10.42am: Sam Ryder, Taylor Pendrith, Kramer Hickok

10.53am: Carl Yuan, Trevor Cone, Brent Grant

11.04am: Ludvig Aberg, Ryo Ishikawa, Chris Gotterup

11.15am: Jeffrey Kang, Hunter Epson, Billy Davis

2.10pm: Chesson Hadley, Jonathan Byrd, Max McGreevy

2.21pm: Patton Kizzire, Harry Hall, Tyson Alexander

2.32pm: Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs, Justin Suh

2.43pm: Luke List, Sahith Theegala, Chris Kirk

2.54pm: Davis Riley, Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young

3.05pm: K.H. Lee, Lucas Herbert, Keith Mitchell

3.16pm: Beau Hossler, Maverick McNealy, Ben Griffin

3.27pm: Jimmy Walker, Camillo Villegas, Austin Eckroat

3.38pm: Ryan Moore, James Hahn, Callum Tarren

3.49pm: Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Michael Block

4pm: Kelsei Hiratam, Isaiah Salinda, Jose Cristobal Islas

10th Tee Time

9.25am: Andrew Putnam, Austin Cook, Cameron Percy

9.36am: Nate Lashley, Ben Martin, Ben Taylor

9.47am: Thomas Detry, Greyson Sigg, Marty Dou

9.58am: Mackenzie Hughes, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Montgomery

10.09am: Lucas Glover, Akshay Bhatia, Emiliano Grillo

10.20am: Nick Hardy, Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan

10.31am: Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, Kelly Kraft

10.42am: David Lingmerth, Robby Shelton, Justin Lower

10.53am: Michael Gligic, Tano Goya, Kyle Westmoreland

11.04am: Scott Harrington, Augusto Nunez, Chase Johnson

11.15am: Ryan Gerard, Roberto Diaz, Peter Knade

2.10pm: Ryan Palmer, Cody Gribble, Kevin Yu

2.21pm: David Lipsky, Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott

2.32pm: Dylan Frittelli, MJ Daffue, Paul Haley II

2.43pm: Chad Ramey, Stewart Cink, Matt Kuchar

2.54pm: Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Jim Herman

3.05pm: Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Brandt Snedeker

3.16pm: Michael Kim, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman

3.27pm: Ryan Armour, Brandon Wu, Will Gorson

3.38pm: Kevin Tway, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner

3.49pm: Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy, Chris Naegel

4pm: Sebastian Vazques, Isidro Benitez, Preston Summerhays

World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Standings after Round 1

Cameron Percy has emerged as the frontrunner in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, with an excellent score of 62, according to the most recent update. Four players are tied for second place, each with a score of 64, demonstrating a tight battle for the top spot at the World Wide Technology Championship.

T1. Cameron Percy - 62

T2. Michael Kim - 64

T2. Camilo Villegas - 64

T2. Nate Lashley - 64

T2. Tano Goya - 64

T6. Matt Kuchar - 65

T6. Cameron Young - 65

T6. Matti Schmid - 65

T6. Justin Lower - 65

T6. Kramer Hickok - 65

T6. Jeffrey Kang - 62