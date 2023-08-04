2023 Wyndham Championship Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship ended with Russell Henley in the lead. The golfer took on a very competitive field at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina and came out on top.

While 67 golfers carded scores below par, Henley managed a bogey-free round with six birdies and an eagle. Adam Svensson and An Byeong-hun followed the event leader at T2, one shot behind. Andrew Novak sat fourth, while Adam Scott and J.T. Poston shared T5 on the Wyndham Championship leaderboard.

With several big names looking to solidify their spot in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, Day 2 of the Wyndham Championship is set to get more competitive. Players like Justin Thomas, sitting T68 after round 1, will look to make it big over the weekend.

It is pertinent to note that the 2023 Wyndham Championship is the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

2023 Wyndham Championship Friday tee times

Here are the full tee times for the Wyndham Championship Day 2 (All times Eastern):

1st tee

6:50 am - Doc Redman, Paul Haley, Austin Smotherman

7:01 am - Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Andrew Novak

7:12 am - Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Greyson Sigg

7:23 am - Matt Kuchar, Martin Laird, Cameron Champ

7:34 am - Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson

7:45 am - Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, Andrew Landry

7:56 am - Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im

8:07 am - Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander, Dylan Frittelli

8:18 am - Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matthew NeSmith

8:29 am - Alex Smalley, Kelly Kraft, Will Gordon

8:40 am - Kyle Reifers, Brian Stuard, Adam Hadwin

8:51 am - Trevor Werbylo, Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

9:02 am - Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, Joey Lane

12:05 pm - Harry Hall, Adam Long, Harrison Endycott

12:16 pm - Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu

12:27 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth

12:38 pm - Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns

12:49 pm - Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

1:00 pm - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

1:11 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

1:22 pm - J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee, Nick Hardy

1:33 pm - Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler

1:44 pm - Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

1:55 pm - Matthias Schwab, C.T. Pan, Brice Garnett

2:06 pm - Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Estanislao Goya

2:17 pm - Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, Ludvig Aberg

10th tee

6:50 am - Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

7:01 am - Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

7:12 am - Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin

7:23 am - Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

7:34 am - Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson

7:45 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley

7:56 am - Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, Vincent Norrman

8:07 am - Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

8:18 am - Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy

8:29 am - Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

8:40 am - Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

8:51 am - Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

9:02 am - Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

12:05 pm - Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Troy Merritt

12:16 pm - Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs

12:27 pm - Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole

12:38 pm - Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

12:49 pm - Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Nicolas Echavarria

1:00 pm - Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

1:11 pm - Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

1:22 pm - Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

1:33 pm - Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok

1:44 pm - Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander

1:55 pm - Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, Henry Lebioda

2:06 pm - Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, Charley Hoffman

2:17 pm - Augusto Nunez, Ze-Cheng Dou, Jon Mayer

PGA Tour's 2023 Wyndham Championship Saturday tee times will be updated after round 2.