2023 Wyndham Championship Saturday Round 3 pairings and tee times explored

The final event of the PGA Tour 2022-23 season, the 2023 Wyndham Championship, has completed the first two rounds and is headed for the weekend play. The third round's play commences on Saturday, with Zecheng Dou taking the first tee shot at 07:40 a.m. ET.

After the end of two rounds, American golfer Russell Henley tops the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 12 under 128. He is paired alongside the second-ranked golfer Billy Horschel, who is one stroke behind and will tee off last at 01:50 p.m. ET.

Justin Thomas, who missed the cut at the 3M Open 2023, currently hangs on the T21 rank in the 2023 Wyndham Championship leaderboard. He is paired with Matt Wallace and will take the tee shot at 11:35 a.m. ET.

What are the Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings for the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

Here are the tee times and pairings for the PGA Tour's final event of the season (Time in ET):

07:40 a.m. - Zecheng Dou

07:45 a.m. - C.T. Pan, Sam Bennett

07:55 a.m. - Sam Ryder, David Lipsky

08:05 a.m. - Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun

08:15 a.m. - Sam Burns, Chez Reavie

08:25 a.m. - Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu

08:35 a.m. - Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim

08:45 a.m. - Matt NeSmith, Adam Schenk

08:55 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan

09:05 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren

09:15 a.m. - Martin Laird, Harris English

09:30 a.m. - Doug Ghim, Scott Piercy

09:40 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Detry

09:10 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen

10:00 a.m. - Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

10:10 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim

10:20 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Brehm

10:30 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Austin Smotherman

10:40 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

10:50 a.m. - Kyle Westmoreland, Adam Scott

11:00 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson

11:10 a.m. - Greyson Sigg, Carson Young

11:25 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Charley Hoffman

11:35 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace

11:45 a.m. - Kelly Kraft, Peter Kuest

11:55 a.m. - Sungjae Im, Luke Donald

12:05 p.m. - Richy Werenski, Cam Davis

12:15 p.m. - Max McGreevy, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:25 p.m. - Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson

12:35 p.m. - Eric Cole, Robert Streb

12:45 p.m. - Tyler Duncan, Chesson Hadley

12:55 p.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak

01:10 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu

01:20 p.m. - Ludvig Aberg, J.T. Poston

01:30 p.m. - Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd

01:40 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover

01:50 p.m. - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

Fans can watch the live action of the PGA Tour's final event of the season on Golf Channel from 01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. and on CBS from 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. ET.

More details on the 2023 Wyndham Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.