2023 Wyndham Championship Saturday Round 3 pairings and tee times explored

The final event of the PGA Tour 2022-23 season, the 2023 Wyndham Championship, has completed the first two rounds and is headed for the weekend play. The third round's play commences on Saturday, with Zecheng Dou taking the first tee shot at 07:40 a.m. ET.
After the end of two rounds, American golfer Russell Henley tops the leaderboard with an aggregate score of 12 under 128. He is paired alongside the second-ranked golfer Billy Horschel, who is one stroke behind and will tee off last at 01:50 p.m. ET.
Justin Thomas, who missed the cut at the 3M Open 2023, currently hangs on the T21 rank in the 2023 Wyndham Championship leaderboard. He is paired with Matt Wallace and will take the tee shot at 11:35 a.m. ET.
What are the Saturday Round 3 tee times and pairings for the 2023 Wyndham Championship?
Here are the tee times and pairings for the PGA Tour's final event of the season (Time in ET):
- 07:40 a.m. - Zecheng Dou
- 07:45 a.m. - C.T. Pan, Sam Bennett
- 07:55 a.m. - Sam Ryder, David Lipsky
- 08:05 a.m. - Trey Mullinax, J.J. Spaun
- 08:15 a.m. - Sam Burns, Chez Reavie
- 08:25 a.m. - Matti Schmid, Dylan Wu
- 08:35 a.m. - Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim
- 08:45 a.m. - Matt NeSmith, Adam Schenk
- 08:55 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan
- 09:05 a.m. - Vincent Norrman, Alex Noren
- 09:15 a.m. - Martin Laird, Harris English
- 09:30 a.m. - Doug Ghim, Scott Piercy
- 09:40 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Thomas Detry
- 09:10 a.m. - Shane Lowry, Joel Dahmen
- 10:00 a.m. - Jim Herman, Gary Woodland
- 10:10 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Michael Kim
- 10:20 a.m. - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Brehm
- 10:30 a.m. - Carl Yuan, Austin Smotherman
- 10:40 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
- 10:50 a.m. - Kyle Westmoreland, Adam Scott
- 11:00 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Webb Simpson
- 11:10 a.m. - Greyson Sigg, Carson Young
- 11:25 a.m. - Nick Hardy, Charley Hoffman
- 11:35 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Matt Wallace
- 11:45 a.m. - Kelly Kraft, Peter Kuest
- 11:55 a.m. - Sungjae Im, Luke Donald
- 12:05 p.m. - Richy Werenski, Cam Davis
- 12:15 p.m. - Max McGreevy, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 12:25 p.m. - Nate Lashley, Davis Thompson
- 12:35 p.m. - Eric Cole, Robert Streb
- 12:45 p.m. - Tyler Duncan, Chesson Hadley
- 12:55 p.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak
- 01:10 p.m. - Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu
- 01:20 p.m. - Ludvig Aberg, J.T. Poston
- 01:30 p.m. - Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd
- 01:40 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Lucas Glover
- 01:50 p.m. - Russell Henley, Billy Horschel
Fans can watch the live action of the PGA Tour's final event of the season on Golf Channel from 01:00 p.m. to 03:00 p.m. and on CBS from 03:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. ET.
More details on the 2023 Wyndham Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.