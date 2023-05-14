Matt Wallace, who plays on the PGA and European Tour, is not in good form these days. Most of the players had cut ties with the tours to join LIV Golf for money and are doing well in the game.

Talor Gooch of LIV Golf has won two consecutive events on the Saudi-backed circuit, although he has fallen in the world rankings. Gooch is scheduled to compete in the USPGA Championship, which begins next week, and if he finishes in the top 15, he will be invited to the US Open.

Matt Wallace expressed his thoughts on Talor Gooch, as reported by The Telegraph:

“I saw my mate Talor Gooch has earned £19 million on LIV now or something. Great for him. But there was an article online saying that his decision must be justified and I look at it and go what’s justified about it? That he’s won £19 million?

"He got no world ranking points, no FedEx Cup points, nothing from it apart from a cheque and a trophy and he’s beaten a few players on there. Awesome. He’s probably playing the best golf in the world but that is kind of all he’s got from it.

“I know he likes his wine, so he’ll have bought a bunch, but for me the things that get me up in the morning are world ranking points, FedEx Cup points, and then the money. Because the first two take care of the third. That’s what gets me buzzed."

LIV Golf's fifth event is underway in Tulsa from May 12-14. Talor Gooch finished in the 38th position after the second round.

"I could do well at the Ryder Cup" - Matt Wallace talks about the Ryder Cup

Officials penalized the LIV Golf players who defected from the European Tour to join the new series. Last month, the DP World Tour won a case against the Saudi-backed series, following which, they imposed a €100,000 fine on LIV players who also have contracts with the European Tour.

Several LIV players, including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia, have resigned from the circuit and will not compete in the Ryder Cup after paying the fine.

The fact that the top players have dropped out does not disturb Matt Wallace, who is focused on the Ryder Cup and hopes to win it. Wallace said in an interview with The Telegraph:

"I know I could do well at the Ryder Cup. I love sport and this is the huge sporting event that I feel this close to and can be a part of. It means so much to me, but I can’t let it be so much to me. This is my third campaign in trying to make it, and the last two haven’t worked out in my favour. So this one will be different."

Matt Wallace also spoke about his coach Matt Belsham, saying:

“My coach Matt [Belsham] has been very straight with me, very blunt. 'If you want to make that team, you need to play better. Better even than I did when I won.' That’s my goal. It’s what I’m going to do.”

Matt Wallace had missed the cut in his last three PGA Tour tournaments. He failed to make the cut at the RBC Heritage, the Mexico Open, and the Wells Fargo Championship. Despite his bad form, he is optimistic about his upcoming tournaments.

