2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,500,000 purse?

Taylor Pendrith won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 23 under, one stroke ahead of Ben Kohles. Pendrith took home the 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and also the winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

Pendrith's paycheck for winning the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was $1,710,000. 22 other players received winnings in excess of $100,000.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout

Below is the final payout for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1 Taylor Pendrith (-23) $1,710,000

2 Ben Kohles (-22) $1,035,500

3 Alex Noren (-21) $655,500

T4 S.H. Kim (-20) $380,000

T4 Aaron Rai (-20) $380,000

T4 Byeong Hun An (-20) $380,000

T4 Matt Wallace (-20) $380,000

8 Jake Knapp (-19) $296,875

T9 Rafael Campos (-18) $249,375

T9 Taiga Semikawa (-18) $249,375

T9 Kevin Tway (-18) $249,375

T9 Troy Merritt (-18) $249,375

T13 Ryo Hisatsune (-17) $165,232

T13 Daniel Berger (-17) $165,232

T13 Alex Smalley (-17) $165,232

T13 Adam Schenk (-17) $165,232

T13 Ben Griffin (-17) $165,232

T13 Si Woo Kim (-17) $165,232

T13 Kelly Kraft (-17) $165,232

T20 Austin Cook (-16) $112,100

T20 Stephan Jaeger (-16) $112,100

T20 Zach Johnson (-16) $112,100

T20 Keith Mitchell (-16) $112,100

T24 Nico Echavarria (-15) $77,425

T24 Jorge Campillo (-15) $77,425

T24 Chris Gotterup (-15) $77,425

T24 Justin Lower (-15) $77,425

T24 Patton Kizzire (-15) $77,425

T24 Min Woo Lee (-15) $77,425

T30 Kevin Chappell (-14) $52,293

T30 Carson Young (-14) $52,293

T30 Max McGreevy (-14) $52,293

T30 Dylan Wu (-14) $52,293

T30 Kevin Dougherty (-14) $52,293

T30 Adrien Dumont de Chassart (-14) $52,293

T30 Davis Riley (-14) $52,293

T30 Luke List (-14) $52,293

T30 Adam Scott (-14) $52,293

T30 Andrew Novak (-14) $52,293

T30 Nick Dunlap (-14) $52,293

T41 Mackenzie Hughes (-13) $33,725

T41 Ryan McCormick (-13) $33,725

T41 Tom Hoge (-13) $33,725

T41 Aaron Baddeley (-13) $33,725

T41 Maverick McNealy (-13) $33,725

T41 Sung Kang (-13) $33,725

T41 Vince Whaley (-13) $33,725

T48 Brandt Snedeker (-12) $24,985

T48 Ben Martin (-12) $24,985

T48 Martin Laird (-12) $24,985

T48 David Skinns (-12) $24,985

T52 Beau Hossler (-10) $22,406

T52 Hayden Buckley (-10) $22,406

T52 Scott Piercy (-10) $22,406

T52 Tom Kim (-10) $22,406

T52 Tyson Alexander (-10) $22,406

T52 Harrison Endycott (-10) $22,406

T52 Mark Hubbard (-10) $22,406

T59 S.Y. Noh (-9) $21,375

T59 Jason Day (-9) $21,375

T59 K.H. Lee (-9) $21,375

T62 Sam Stevens (-8) $20,900

T62 Joel Dahmen (-8) $20,900

64 Henrik Norlander (-7) $20,615

65 Kris Kim (a) (-6) $0

66 Tom Whitney (-1) $20,425

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory was Taylor Pendrith's first on the PGA Tour. His performance included rounds of 64, 67, 63 and 67, with two eagles, 22 birdies and three bogeys.