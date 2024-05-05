2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,500,000 purse?

Taylor Pendrith won the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 23 under, one stroke ahead of Ben Kohles. Pendrith took home the 500 FedEx Cup ranking points and also the winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.
Pendrith's paycheck for winning the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was $1,710,000. 22 other players received winnings in excess of $100,000.
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize money payout
Below is the final payout for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- 1 Taylor Pendrith (-23) $1,710,000
- 2 Ben Kohles (-22) $1,035,500
- 3 Alex Noren (-21) $655,500
- T4 S.H. Kim (-20) $380,000
- T4 Aaron Rai (-20) $380,000
- T4 Byeong Hun An (-20) $380,000
- T4 Matt Wallace (-20) $380,000
- 8 Jake Knapp (-19) $296,875
- T9 Rafael Campos (-18) $249,375
- T9 Taiga Semikawa (-18) $249,375
- T9 Kevin Tway (-18) $249,375
- T9 Troy Merritt (-18) $249,375
- T13 Ryo Hisatsune (-17) $165,232
- T13 Daniel Berger (-17) $165,232
- T13 Alex Smalley (-17) $165,232
- T13 Adam Schenk (-17) $165,232
- T13 Ben Griffin (-17) $165,232
- T13 Si Woo Kim (-17) $165,232
- T13 Kelly Kraft (-17) $165,232
- T20 Austin Cook (-16) $112,100
- T20 Stephan Jaeger (-16) $112,100
- T20 Zach Johnson (-16) $112,100
- T20 Keith Mitchell (-16) $112,100
- T24 Nico Echavarria (-15) $77,425
- T24 Jorge Campillo (-15) $77,425
- T24 Chris Gotterup (-15) $77,425
- T24 Justin Lower (-15) $77,425
- T24 Patton Kizzire (-15) $77,425
- T24 Min Woo Lee (-15) $77,425
- T30 Kevin Chappell (-14) $52,293
- T30 Carson Young (-14) $52,293
- T30 Max McGreevy (-14) $52,293
- T30 Dylan Wu (-14) $52,293
- T30 Kevin Dougherty (-14) $52,293
- T30 Adrien Dumont de Chassart (-14) $52,293
- T30 Davis Riley (-14) $52,293
- T30 Luke List (-14) $52,293
- T30 Adam Scott (-14) $52,293
- T30 Andrew Novak (-14) $52,293
- T30 Nick Dunlap (-14) $52,293
- T41 Mackenzie Hughes (-13) $33,725
- T41 Ryan McCormick (-13) $33,725
- T41 Tom Hoge (-13) $33,725
- T41 Aaron Baddeley (-13) $33,725
- T41 Maverick McNealy (-13) $33,725
- T41 Sung Kang (-13) $33,725
- T41 Vince Whaley (-13) $33,725
- T48 Brandt Snedeker (-12) $24,985
- T48 Ben Martin (-12) $24,985
- T48 Martin Laird (-12) $24,985
- T48 David Skinns (-12) $24,985
- T52 Beau Hossler (-10) $22,406
- T52 Hayden Buckley (-10) $22,406
- T52 Scott Piercy (-10) $22,406
- T52 Tom Kim (-10) $22,406
- T52 Tyson Alexander (-10) $22,406
- T52 Harrison Endycott (-10) $22,406
- T52 Mark Hubbard (-10) $22,406
- T59 S.Y. Noh (-9) $21,375
- T59 Jason Day (-9) $21,375
- T59 K.H. Lee (-9) $21,375
- T62 Sam Stevens (-8) $20,900
- T62 Joel Dahmen (-8) $20,900
- 64 Henrik Norlander (-7) $20,615
- 65 Kris Kim (a) (-6) $0
- 66 Tom Whitney (-1) $20,425
The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory was Taylor Pendrith's first on the PGA Tour. His performance included rounds of 64, 67, 63 and 67, with two eagles, 22 birdies and three bogeys.