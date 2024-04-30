2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize purse breakdown: Full payout explored

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is all set to be held from May 2 to 5 at the TPC Craig Ranch, Texas. 156 of the best golfers in the world will tee it up for the event, with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris playing on their home grounds.

While Jason Day is the defending champion for the tournament, Spieth is the favorite to win the event. The tournament will boast a prize purse of $9.5 million, with the winner getting $1.7 million of the entire prize fund. The runner-up will also walk away with a handsome sum of $1.03 million.

The top 65 players and ties will make the cut into the weekend, fighting it out for the top spot on the leaderboard. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will not be at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this weekend, nor will recent Zurich Classic winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Prize Money payout for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

Following is the prize money payout for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored (via Golf Monthly):

1st - $1,710,000

2nd - $1,035,500

3rd - $655,500

4th - $465,500

5th - $389,500

6th - $344,375

7th - $320,625

8th - $296,875

9th - $277,875

10th - $258,875

11th - $239,875

12th - $220,875

13th - $201,875

14th - $182,875

15th - $173,375

16th - $163,875

17th - $154,375

18th - $144,875

19th - $135,375

20th - $125,875

21st - $116,375

22nd - $106,875

23rd - $99,275

24th - $91,675

25th - $84,075

26th - $76,475

27th - $73,625

28th - $70,775

29th - $67,925

30th - $65,075

31st - $62,225

32nd - $59,375

33rd - $56,525

34th - $54,150

35th - $51,775

36th - $49,400

37th - $47,025

38th - $45,125

39th - $43,225

40th - $41,325

41st - $39,425

42nd - $37,525

43rd - $35,625

44th - $33,725

45th - $31,825

46th - $29,925

47th - $28,025

48th - $26,505

49th - $25,175

50th - $24,415

51st - $23,845

52nd - $23,275

53rd - $22,895

54th - $22,515

55th - $22,325

56th - $22,135

57th - $21,945

58th - $21,755

59th - $21,565

60th - $21,375

61st - $21,185

62nd - $20,995

63rd - $20,805

64th - $20,615

65th - $20,425

This weekend, notable names in the field include Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris, Si Woo Kim, and Sungjae Im.