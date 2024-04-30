2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson prize purse breakdown: Full payout explored

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is all set to be held from May 2 to 5 at the TPC Craig Ranch, Texas. 156 of the best golfers in the world will tee it up for the event, with the likes of Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris playing on their home grounds.
While Jason Day is the defending champion for the tournament, Spieth is the favorite to win the event. The tournament will boast a prize purse of $9.5 million, with the winner getting $1.7 million of the entire prize fund. The runner-up will also walk away with a handsome sum of $1.03 million.
The top 65 players and ties will make the cut into the weekend, fighting it out for the top spot on the leaderboard. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will not be at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this weekend, nor will recent Zurich Classic winners Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Prize Money payout for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored
Following is the prize money payout for the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored (via Golf Monthly):
- 1st - $1,710,000
- 2nd - $1,035,500
- 3rd - $655,500
- 4th - $465,500
- 5th - $389,500
- 6th - $344,375
- 7th - $320,625
- 8th - $296,875
- 9th - $277,875
- 10th - $258,875
- 11th - $239,875
- 12th - $220,875
- 13th - $201,875
- 14th - $182,875
- 15th - $173,375
- 16th - $163,875
- 17th - $154,375
- 18th - $144,875
- 19th - $135,375
- 20th - $125,875
- 21st - $116,375
- 22nd - $106,875
- 23rd - $99,275
- 24th - $91,675
- 25th - $84,075
- 26th - $76,475
- 27th - $73,625
- 28th - $70,775
- 29th - $67,925
- 30th - $65,075
- 31st - $62,225
- 32nd - $59,375
- 33rd - $56,525
- 34th - $54,150
- 35th - $51,775
- 36th - $49,400
- 37th - $47,025
- 38th - $45,125
- 39th - $43,225
- 40th - $41,325
- 41st - $39,425
- 42nd - $37,525
- 43rd - $35,625
- 44th - $33,725
- 45th - $31,825
- 46th - $29,925
- 47th - $28,025
- 48th - $26,505
- 49th - $25,175
- 50th - $24,415
- 51st - $23,845
- 52nd - $23,275
- 53rd - $22,895
- 54th - $22,515
- 55th - $22,325
- 56th - $22,135
- 57th - $21,945
- 58th - $21,755
- 59th - $21,565
- 60th - $21,375
- 61st - $21,185
- 62nd - $20,995
- 63rd - $20,805
- 64th - $20,615
- 65th - $20,425
This weekend, notable names in the field include Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris, Si Woo Kim, and Sungjae Im.