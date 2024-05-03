2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 suspended: Provisional leaderboard explored

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson started on Thursday, May 2, at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The event was very competitive, with 29 players within four strokes or less of the leader.

However, the first round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended due to darkness at 9:06 p.m. local time, with nine players remaining to finish their day. Matt Wallace currently leads the tournament table with a score of eight-under.

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 provisional leaderboard

Below is The CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard at the time the first round was suspended for darkness (Top 30 included):

1 Matt Wallace -8

T2 Taylor Pendrith -7

T2 Alex Noren -7

T2 Chesson Hadley -7

T2 Jake Knapp -7

T2 Davis Riley -7

T2 Kelly Kraft -7

T2 Taiga Semikawa -7

T9 Ben Kohles -6

T9 Brad Hopfinger -6

T9 Alex Smalley -6

T9 Hayden Buckley -6

T13 Justin Lower -5

T13 Keith Mitchell -5

T13 Jason Day -5

T13 Nate Lashley -5

T13 Max Greyserman -5

T13 David Lipsky -5

T13 Adam Schenk -5

T13 Stephan Jaeger -5

T13 Nick Dunlap -5

T13 Byeong Hun An -5

T13 Nick Hardy -5

T13 K.H. Lee -5

T13 Zach Johnson -5

T13 Min Woo Lee -5

T13 Chan Kim -5

T13 David Skinns -5

T13 Tom Whitney -5

T30 Cameron Champ -4

T30 Daniel Berger -4

T30 Nico Echavarria -4

T30 Ben Martin -4

T30 Maverick McNealy -4

T30 Joseph Bramlett -4

T30 Chris Gotterup -4

T30 Ryan McCormick -4

T30 Max McGreevy -4

T30 Carson Young -4

T30 Beau Hossler -4

T30 Dylan Wu -4

T30 Luke List -4

T30 Joel Dahmen -4

T30 Troy Merritt -4

T30 Martin Laird -4

T30 Austin Cook -4

T30 Aaron Rai -4

T30 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -4

T30 Harrison Endycott -4

T30 Rafael Campos -4

T30 Alejandro Tosti -4

T30 Kevin Dougherty -4

The nine players remaining to finish the first round at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson are Tom Whitney (16), KK Limbhasut (16), David Skinns (17), Kevin Dougherty (17), Ben Silverman (17), Quade Cummins (17), Parker Coody (17), Paul Barjon (17) and David Nyfjall (17).

Theh second round of the tournament is scheduled to begin at 7:50 a.m. local time on May 3, while the players remaining to finish the first round will resume action at 9:15 a.m. local time.