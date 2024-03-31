David Skinns, the 42-year-old golfer from England, has won ten professional golf tournaments in his career. However, Skinns is yet to achieve his first PGA tour victory.

David Skinns is currently competing in the Texas Children's Houston Open. Skinns is among the five players who are leading as the Houston Open approaches its final day. The four others are Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti, and Scottie Scheffler.

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic - Round Two (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The English golfer was born in 1982 in Lincoln, England. In 2000, Skinns was defeated by Scotland's David Inglis in the 2000 Boys Amateur Championship, an annual tournament conducted by the R&A.

As for his education, Skinns attended college at the University of Tennessee, where he completed his major in psychology in 2005. After college, Skinns worked as a bartender for a brief period of time. He became a professional golfer in 2005. During the initial days of his career, he played in the NGA Hooters Tour. From 2008 to 2012, Skinns dominated the NGA Hooters Tour and emerged victorious seven times.

Texas Children's Houston Open - Round Three (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Later on, David Skinns participated in the PGA Tour Canada and the Web.com tour that's now known as the Korn Ferry Tour. Although he participated in the tournament 29 times, he hasn't won it so far. However, things changed for David Skinns when he finished second at WinCo Foods Portland Open back in 2017, which ensured him a full Web.com Tour status for the first time in his career.

In 2018, David Skinns went on to win a Pinnacle Bank Championship. He repeated the feat in 2020, which earned him the PGA Tour card. In 2020, he emerged victorious at the Club Car Championships. He qualified for PGA Tour 2024 after finishing in the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour Championships. These are the main highlights of his professional career.

David Skinns' best performances

Here is a quick recap of some of the best performances by David Skinns in his professional career over the years on different tours so far:

2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2018 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Heartland Chevy Dealers: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches: T4 (PGA Tour)

2021 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 Hometown Lenders Championship: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T4 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX: T3 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2015 Wildfire Invitational presented by PC Financial: T2 (Canada Tour)

2020 TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons: T5 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS: T6 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2013 Cape Breton Celtic Classic: T3 (Canada Tour)

2021 Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: T8 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2014 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by Synnex Corporation: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 The RSM Classic: T29 (PGA Tour)

2019 KC Golf Classic: T10 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2022 AT&T Byron Nelson: T38 (PGA Tour)

2023 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2023 AdventHealth Championship: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2014 Nova Scotia Open: T12 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2013 Times Colonist Island Savings Open: T4 (Canada Tour)

2017 Digital Ally Open: T13 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2016 Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by Aecon: T5 (Canada Tour)

2013 The Players Cup: T5 (Canada Tour)

2012 Nationwide Children's Hospital Invitational: T14 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2014 United Leasing Championship presented by PTI: T15 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2021 Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: T16 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2018 Web.com Tour Championship: T21 (Korn Ferry Tour)

2017 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by Synnex Corporation: T17 (Korn Ferry Tour)

David Skinns AT&T Byron Nelson - Round Three (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Interestingly, David Skinns follows several different sports. According to the PGA Tour media guide website, his favourite football team is Manchester United. He also follows the Tennessee Volunteers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Atlanta Braves. Skinns' favourite breakfast is the classic English breakfast and his favourite musical genre is House Music.