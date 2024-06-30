2024 Dow Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $3,000,000 purse?

The Dow Championship concluded Sunday, June 30 at Midland Country Club in Michigan. The LPGA Tour's only regular season team event was won by Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin, who took the winner's share of the $3,000,000 prize.

Thitikul and Yin's Dow Championship winner's paycheck was $730,610 ($365,305 each). The second place finishers also received more than $100,000 each, while 24 other teams received $10,000 or more for each player.

2024 Dow Championship prize money payout

Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 Dow Championship:

1 Atthaya Thitikul / Ruoning Yin -22 $730,610 ($365,305 each)

2 Ally Ewing / Jennifer Kupcho -21 $361,034 ($180,517 each)

T3 Nicole Broch Estrup / Nanna Koerstz Madsen -19 $196,650 ($98,325 each)

T3 Haeji Kang / In Kyung Kim -19 $196,650 ($98,325 each)

T5 Georgia Hall / Charley Hull -18 $120,985 ($60,492 each)

T5 Auston Kim / Grace Kim -18 $120,985 ($60,492 each)

7 Nataliya Guseva / Gigi Stoll -17 $97,708 ($48,854 each)

T8 A Lim Kim / Yealimi Noh -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Lakareber Abe / Georgia Oboh -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Brooke M. Henderson / Lexi Thompson -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Brittany Lang / Brittany Lincicome -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Nasa Hataoka / Jin Young Ko -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Mao Saigo / Yu Jin Sung -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Jaravee Boonchant / Chanettee Wannasaen -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Ssu-Chia Cheng / Wei-Ling Hsu -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T8 Amanda Doherty / Caroline Inglis -16 $63,467 ($31,733 each)

T17 Celine Boutier / Yuka Saso -15 $38,613 ($19,306 each)

T17 Sofia Garcia / Hira Naveed -15 $38,613 ($19,306 each)

T17 Amelia Lewis / Paula Reto -15 $38,613 ($19,306 each)

T20 Minami Katsu / Hinako Shibuno -14 $30,112 ($15,056 each)

T20 Liqi Zeng / Weiwei Zhang -14 $30,112 ($15,056 each)

T20 Wichanee Meechai / Pavarisa Yoktuan -14 $30,112 ($15,056 each)

T23 So Mi Lee / Haeran Ryu -13 $23,006 ($11,503 each)

T23 Peiyun Chien / Yu-Sang Hou -13 $23,006 ($11,503 each)

T23 Cydney Clanton / Aline Krauter -13 $23,006 ($11,503 each)

T23 Jennifer Chang / Annie Park -13 $23,006 ($11,503 each)

T27 Danielle Kang / Lydia Ko -12 $18,742 ($9,371 each)

T27 Perrine Delacour / Jasmine Suwannapura -12 $18,742 ($9,371 each)

T29 Vanessa Borovilos / Sophie Stevens -10 $15,825 ($7,912 each)

T29 Alexa Pano / Rose Zhang -10 $15,825 ($7,912 each)

T29 Pornanong Phatlum / Arpichaya Yubol -10 $15,825 ($7,912 each)

T32 Ariya Jutanugarn / Moriya Jutanugarn -9 $13,981 ($6,990 each)

T32 Matilda Castren / Kelly Tan -9 $13,981 ($6,990 each)

34 Sandra Gal / Maude-Aimee Leblanc -8 $13,059 ($6,529 each)

Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin won the Dow Championship with a score of 22 under, one stroke ahead of Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho. Ewing and Kupcho were among the leaders after 54 holes, but Thitikul and Yin carded a final round 62 to beat all of their rivals.

The Dow Championship is the only team event of the LPGA Tour season. It is played in foursomes format during rounds 1 and 3, and fourball during rounds 2 and 4. The event does not award world ranking points, but is considered an official tour victory.

The 2024 Dow Championship was the fifth edition of the event. Previous champions included Kupcho herself, Ariya Jutanugarn and Cheyenne Knight. The purse grew $300,000 from 2023 to 2024.