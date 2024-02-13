2024 Genesis Invitational: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is all set to be held from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Club, Los Angeles, California. Being a signature event on the PGA Tour, the tournament will boast a prize purse of $20 million.
Tiger Woods will be making his debut for the 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational. Since it is a signature event, the tournament consists of 71 of the best players in the world.
CBS and Golf Channel will provide live television coverage of the Genesis Invitational.
Following is the schedule for the television coverage of the tournament (according to Golf.com):
- Thursday, February 15: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, February 16: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, February 17: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday, February 18: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
The Invitational can also be watched online on ESPN+, Paramount+ (CBS's TV Broadcast) and Peacock (Golf Channel's TV broadcast). The PGA Tour radio will also be broadcasting the tournament.
Following are the timings for the coverage on ESPN+:
- Thursday, February 15: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
- Friday, February 16: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET
- Saturday, February 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET
- Sunday, February 18: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET
2024 Genesis Invitational full field, ft. Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods
With Jon Rahm not in the field this year for the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite golfer to win the tournament. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele will also be on the field, vying for a win.
Following is the full field for the 2024 Genesis Invitational (via the PGA Tour):
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
The tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the tournament will be released soon.