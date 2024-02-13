2024 Genesis Invitational: How to watch, TV schedule, radio and more

The 2024 Genesis Invitational is all set to be held from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Club, Los Angeles, California. Being a signature event on the PGA Tour, the tournament will boast a prize purse of $20 million.

Tiger Woods will be making his debut for the 2024 season at the Genesis Invitational. Since it is a signature event, the tournament consists of 71 of the best players in the world.

CBS and Golf Channel will provide live television coverage of the Genesis Invitational.

Following is the schedule for the television coverage of the tournament (according to Golf.com):

Thursday, February 15: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, February 16: 4-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, February 17: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, February 18: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

The Invitational can also be watched online on ESPN+, Paramount+ (CBS's TV Broadcast) and Peacock (Golf Channel's TV broadcast). The PGA Tour radio will also be broadcasting the tournament.

Following are the timings for the coverage on ESPN+:

Thursday, February 15: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Friday, February 16: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

2024 Genesis Invitational full field, ft. Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods

With Jon Rahm not in the field this year for the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler is the favorite golfer to win the tournament. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele will also be on the field, vying for a win.

Following is the full field for the 2024 Genesis Invitational (via the PGA Tour):

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

The tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of the tournament will be released soon.