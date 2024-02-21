2024 Honda LPGA Thailand: How to watch, TV schedule and more

The upcoming 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand will commence on February 21 at the prestigious Siam Country Club Old Course. The tournament will boost an impressive $1,700,000 prize purse.

The Honda LPGA Thailand’s TV coverage will be available to viewers on the Golf Channel. Additionally, fans can watch the live streaming of the tournament on NBC Sports App, Peacock, as well as golfchannel.com.

Here are the complete telecast schedule details for the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand:

Feb 21, Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Feb 22, Thursday:10 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Feb 23, Friday: 10:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m ET. on Golf Channel.

Feb 24, Sunday: 10:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m ET. on Golf Channel.

Here are the complete live-streaming schedule details for the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand:

Feb 21, Wednesday: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Feb 22, Thursday:10 p.m. – 3 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Feb 23, Friday: 10:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m ET. on Peacock.

Feb 24, Sunday: 10:30 p.m. – 3:30 a.m ET. on Peacock.

Fans can also stay tuned to Golf Channel’s live stream to catch all the event's updates.

A closer look into the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand will conclude its fourth round on February 24. The tournament will feature a limited field of 72 players. Lilia Vu won the event in 2023 and is looking forward to defending her title this week.

English Professional golfers Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are also going to tee off in the event. On that note, here are the tee times and pairings of golfers for the first round of the 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand.

Hole 1:

Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi, Elizabeth Szokol: 07:50 AM

Hannah Green, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Chanettee Wannasaen: 08:02 AM

Madelene Sagstrom, Gaby Lopez, Bianca Pagdanganan: 08:14 AM

Eun-Hee Ji, Linnea Strom, Hyo Joo Kim: 08:26 AM

Emily Kristine Pedersen, Xiyu Lin, Sarah Kemp: 08:38 AM

Nasa Hataoka, Grace Kim, Erika Hara: 08:50 AM

Jaravee Boonchant, Jenny Shin, Hinako Shibuno: 09:02 AM

Amy Yang, Jasmine Suwannapura, Ayaka Furue: 09:14 AM

Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, Moriya Jutanugarn: 09:26 AM

Brooke Henderson, Linn Grant, Danielle Kang: 09:38 AM

Patty Tavatanakit, Ruoning Yin, Celine Boutier: 09:50 AM

Ariya Jutanugarn, Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu: 10:02 Am.

Hole 10:

Pornanong Phatlum, Maja Stark, Hae Ran Ryu: 07:50 AM

Yuting Shi, Allisen Corpuz, Peiyun Chien: 08:02 AM

Andrea Lee, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Chisato Iwai: 08:14 AM

Anna Nordqvist, A Lim Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou: 08:26 AM

Alexa Pano, Perrine Delacour, Yuna Nishimura: 08:38 AM

Yuka Saso, Aditi Ashok, Akie Iwai: 08:50 AM

Narin An, Celine Borge, Gemma Dryburgh: 09:02 AM

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Sarah Schmelzel: 09:14 AM

Azahara Munoz, Albane Valenzuela, Jennifer Kupcho: 09:26 AM

Yu Liu, Eila Galitsky, Sei Young Kim: 09:38 AM

Georgia Hall, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Cheyenne Knight: 09:50 AM

Esther Henseleit, Lucy Li, Mi Hyang Lee: 10:02 AM.