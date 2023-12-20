Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have been best friends for 17 years, and despite being rivals on the golf course, their bond has remained strong. Recently, they both discussed how much fun it is to participate in competitions together and their plans to perhaps retire from golf together.

At the Aramco Team Series event, Hull highlighted a sense of loneliness when either of them is absent from a tournament. She admitted that just participating together in a competition significantly influenced their game.

Charley Hull stated (via Bunkered):

“Sometimes, when Georgia is at an event and I’m not there, or vice versa, we’re like, ‘Ahh! It’s a bit lonely.’ Even if we don’t see each other all the time at a tournament, just knowing that we’re both there, it makes a difference."

Georgia Hall also acknowledged that being together on the tour is what keeps them going. The 2018 Women’s British Open winner revealed that if one of them were to give up the game, the other would follow suit.

She said:

“I think we would probably encourage each other, if one of us retired to say to the other that they should too.”

A look into Charley Hull and Georgia Hall’s last season on the LPGA Tour

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall both actively participated in the LPGA events for the 2023 season. Hull competed in 18 tournaments, while Hall participated in 21.

The 2016 CME Group Tour champion was able to make the cut in 14 of the 18 events she played. Hull also finished in the top 25 eleven times and in the top 10 five times. She finished runner-up at the Aig Women's Open, losing by eight strokes to Lilia Vu.

Although not able to grab the first spot, Charley Hull received support from her best friend for her effort. In an Instagram post that was shared by Georgia Hall back then, she expressed:

“So proud of you my Charles- did yourself proud and great fight out there.”

On the other hand, Georgia Hall made the cut in 19 of the 21 events. She finished in the top 25 in eleven events and the top 10 in five tournaments. Hall's best finish was second place at the DIO Implant LA Open and the LPGA Drive On Championship.