2024 International Series Macau prize money payouts: How much did each golfer win from the $2 million purse?

The 2024 International Series Macau concluded successfully, with John Catlin emerging as the champion of the event after edging out David Puig in a playoff round. Catlin's outstanding performance earned him a handsome amount of $360,000 from the $2 million prize purse.

Moreover, John Catlin ended a five-year winless streak on the Asian Tour. His previous victory on the Tour was at the 2019 Thailand Open. With this recent triumph at the International Series Macau, the American professional golfer also moved to the second spot on the Asian Tour order of merit.

How much did each player win at the 2024 International Series Macau?

While John Catlin earned well from his recent triumph at the International Series Macau, other participants also left the tournament with significant rewards.

David Puig took home $220,000 in the solo second position. The third-placed holder Lucas Herbert earned $126,000 whereas the fourth-placed golfer, Patrick Reed bagged a $100,000 cash prize.

Here is the complete prize money payout for the 2024 International Series Macau:

Winner: John Catlin - $360,000.00

2nd: David Puig - $220,000.00

3rd: Lucas Herbert - $126,000.00

4th: Patrick Reed - $100,000.00

T5: Martin Trainer - $68,533.33

T5: Ben Campbell - $68,533.33

T5: Jason Kokrak - $68,533.33

8th: Richard T. Lee - $49,000.00

9th: Denwit Boriboonsub - $42,800.00

T10: Maverick Antcliff - $33,975.00

T10: Phachara Khongwatmai - $33,975.00

T10: Carlos Ortiz - $33,975.00

T10: Jbe Kruger - $33,975.00

T14: Kiradech Aphibarnrat - $25,414.29

T14: Mito Pereira - $25,414.29

T14: Poom Saksansin - $25,414.29

T14: Kalle Samooja - $25,414.29

T14: Sadom Kaewkanjana - $25,414.29

T14: Yuta Sugiura - $25,414.29

T14: Travis Smyth - $25,414.29

T21: Sergio Garcia - $20,300.00

T21: William Harrold - $20,300.00

T21: Ratchanon Chantananuwat - Amateur

T21:Tatsunori Shogenji - $20,300.00

T21: Hung Chien-yao - $20,300.00

T21: Matthew Cheung - $20,300.00

T21: Andy Ogletree - $20,300.00

T28: Deyen Lawson - $16,833.33

T28: Ye Wocheng - $16,833.33

T28: Suteepat Prateeptienchai - $16,833.33

T28: Bjorn Hellgren - $16,833.33

T28: Charng-Tai Sudsom - $16,833.33

T28: Pat Perez - $16,833.33

T34: Miguel Carballo - $14,000.00

T34: Sarit Suwannarut - $14,000.00

T34: Siddikur Rahman - $14,000.00

T34: Yeongsu Kim - $14,000.00

T34: Ervin Chang - $14,000.00

T34: Jed Morgan - $14,000.00

T34: Minkyu Kim - $14,000.00

T41: Steve Lewton - $11,680.00

T41: Leon D'Souza -$ 11,680.00

T41: Mingyu Cho - $11,680.00

T41: Ian Poulter - $11,680.00

T41: Jaco Ahlers - $11,680.00

T46: Younghan Song - $10,650.00

T46: Hudson Swafford - $10,650.00

T48: Jeongwoo Ham - $9,000.00

T48: Angelo Que - $9,000.00

T48: Takumi Kanaya - $9,000.00

T48: Sanghyun Park - $9,000.00

T48: Gunn Charoenkul - $9,000.00

T48: Chan Shih-chang - $9,000.00

T48: Kieran Vincent - $9,000.00

T55: Carlos Pigem - $7,400.00

T55: Shiv Kapur - $7,400.00

T55: Suradit Yongcharoenchai - $7,400.00

T58: Lee Chieh-po - $6,900.00

T58: Guntaek Koh - $6,900.00

T60: Chang Wei-lun - $6,100.00

T60: Kevin Yuan - $6,100.00

T60: Li Haotong - $6,100.00

T60: Justin Quiban - $6,100.00

T60: Koh Deng Shan - $6,100.00

T60: Pattaraphol Khanthacha - $6,100.00

T66: Veer Ahlawat - $5,300.00

T66: James Piot - $5,300.00

T68: Kyongjun Moon - $4,900.00

T68: Jaewoong Eom - $4,900.00

70th: Scott Hend - $4,600.00

71th: Ho Yu-Cheng - $4,400.00

72th: Trevor Simsby - $4,200.00

73th: Chonlatit Chuenboonngam - $4,000.00