The 2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open, the third stop in the qualifying series for The Open, concluded Sunday (February 18), at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Selangor, Malaysia. The event handed out three tickets to Royal Troon and a $1,000,000 purse.
David Puig won the 2024 Malaysian Open with a score of 23 under and secured his place in the field for The Open Championship, which will be played at Royal Troon from July 18-21. Puig also took home a $180,000 paycheck.
2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard and prize money payout
Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Malaysian Open. Each player's winnings are included:
- 1 David Puig -23 $180,000
- 2 Jeunghun Wang -21 $110,000
- T3 Denwit Boriboonsub -20 $56,500
- T3 John Catlin -20 $56,500
- 5 Kevin Yuan -19 $41,000
- 6 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -18 $33,300
- T7 Deyen Lawson -17 $26,500
- T7 Jared Du Toit -17 $26,500
- T9 Travis Smyth -16 $18,550
- T9 Trevor Simsby -16 $18,550
- T9 Sangmoon Bae -16 $18,550
- T9 Steve Lewton -16 $18,550
- T13 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -15 $12,778
- T13 Richard T. Lee -15 $12,778
- T13 Veer Ahlawat -15 $12,778
- T13 Gunn Charoenkul -15 $12,778
- T13 Khavish Varadan -15 $12,778
- T13 Miguel Tabuena -15 $12,778
- T13 Jazz Janewattananond -15 $12,778
- T13 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -15 $12,778
- T13 Bio Kim -15 $12,778
- T22 Manav Shah -14 $9,400
- T22 Sarit Suwannarut -14 $9,400
- T22 Maverick Antcliff -14 $9,400
- T22 Sam Horsfield -14 $9,400
- T22 Minkyu Kim -14 $9,400
- T22 Poosit Supupramai -14 $9,400
- T22 Ian Snyman -14 $9,400
- T22 Yuvraj Singh Sandhu -14 $9,400
- T22 Austen Truslow -14 $9,400
- T31 Jack Thompson -13 $7,211
- T31 Guntaek Koh -13 $7,211
- T31 Danthai Boonma -13 $7,211
- T31 Siddikur Rahman -13 $7,211
- T31 Andrew Dodt -13 $7,211
- T31 Seungtaek Lee -13 $7,211
- T31 Taichi Nabetani -13 $7,211
- T31 Stefano Mazzoli -13 $7,211
- T31 Angelo Que -13 $7,211
- T40 Jed Morgan -12 $5,840
- T40 Hanmil Jung -12 $5,840
- T40 Yongjun Bae -12 $5,840
- T40 Naoki Sekito -12 $5,840
- T40 Brendan Jones -12 $5,840
- T40 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -12 $0
- T46 Chen Guxin -11 $4,975
- T46 Taichi Kho -11 $4,975
- T46 S.S.P. Chawrasia -11 $4,975
- T46 Sanghyun Park -11 $4,975
- T46 Chang Wei-lun -11 $4,975
- T46 Prom Meesawat -11 $4,975
- T52 Jordan Zunic -10 $3,960
- T52 Ervin Chang -10 $3,960
- T52 Settee Prakongvech -10 $3,960
- T52 James Piot -10 $3,960
- T52 Honey Baisoya -10 $3,960
- T57 Lee Chieh-po -9 $3,300
- T57 Ben Campbell -9 $3,300
- T57 Poom Saksansin -9 $3,300
- T57 Phachara Khongwatmai -9 $3,300
- T57 Yeongsu Kim -9 $3,300
- T57 Douglas Klein -9 $3,300
- T57 Leunkwang Kim -9 $3,300
- T64 Sadom Kaewkanjana -8 $2,850
- T64 Charlie Lindh -8 $2,850
- T66 Pattaraphol Khanthacha -7 $2,650
- T66 Chikkarangappa S. -7 $2,650
- 68 Tatsunori Shogenji -5 $2,500
- 69 Scott Hend-1 $2,400
2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open highlights
David Puig staged a legendary comeback during the 2024 Malaysian Open. The Spaniard nearly missed the cut, but made two birdies on his final four holes of the second round to enter the weekend on the number.
On the moving day of the Malaysian Open, Puig went full speed ahead and got himself into contention with a round of 62. He repeated his score on Sunday to take home the title and the ticket to Royal Troon.
The other two players who qualified for The Open Championship at the Malaysian Open were Jeunghun Wang and Denwit Boriboonsub. The latter tied for third place with John Catlin, but got the last ticket because of his higher world ranking.
The 2024 Malaysian Open is the third stop in the qualifying series for The Open. The previous two were also won by LIV Golf players (Dean Burmester - Joburg Open, and Joaquin Niemann - Australian Open).
The next stop in the qualifying series will be the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational.