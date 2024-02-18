The 2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open, the third stop in the qualifying series for The Open, concluded Sunday (February 18), at The Mines Resort and Golf Club in Selangor, Malaysia. The event handed out three tickets to Royal Troon and a $1,000,000 purse.

David Puig won the 2024 Malaysian Open with a score of 23 under and secured his place in the field for The Open Championship, which will be played at Royal Troon from July 18-21. Puig also took home a $180,000 paycheck.

2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open final leaderboard and prize money payout

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2024 Malaysian Open. Each player's winnings are included:

1 David Puig -23 $180,000

2 Jeunghun Wang -21 $110,000

T3 Denwit Boriboonsub -20 $56,500

T3 John Catlin -20 $56,500

5 Kevin Yuan -19 $41,000

6 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai -18 $33,300

T7 Deyen Lawson -17 $26,500

T7 Jared Du Toit -17 $26,500

T9 Travis Smyth -16 $18,550

T9 Trevor Simsby -16 $18,550

T9 Sangmoon Bae -16 $18,550

T9 Steve Lewton -16 $18,550

T13 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -15 $12,778

T13 Richard T. Lee -15 $12,778

T13 Veer Ahlawat -15 $12,778

T13 Gunn Charoenkul -15 $12,778

T13 Khavish Varadan -15 $12,778

T13 Miguel Tabuena -15 $12,778

T13 Jazz Janewattananond -15 $12,778

T13 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -15 $12,778

T13 Bio Kim -15 $12,778

T22 Manav Shah -14 $9,400

T22 Sarit Suwannarut -14 $9,400

T22 Maverick Antcliff -14 $9,400

T22 Sam Horsfield -14 $9,400

T22 Minkyu Kim -14 $9,400

T22 Poosit Supupramai -14 $9,400

T22 Ian Snyman -14 $9,400

T22 Yuvraj Singh Sandhu -14 $9,400

T22 Austen Truslow -14 $9,400

T31 Jack Thompson -13 $7,211

T31 Guntaek Koh -13 $7,211

T31 Danthai Boonma -13 $7,211

T31 Siddikur Rahman -13 $7,211

T31 Andrew Dodt -13 $7,211

T31 Seungtaek Lee -13 $7,211

T31 Taichi Nabetani -13 $7,211

T31 Stefano Mazzoli -13 $7,211

T31 Angelo Que -13 $7,211

T40 Jed Morgan -12 $5,840

T40 Hanmil Jung -12 $5,840

T40 Yongjun Bae -12 $5,840

T40 Naoki Sekito -12 $5,840

T40 Brendan Jones -12 $5,840

T40 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -12 $0

T46 Chen Guxin -11 $4,975

T46 Taichi Kho -11 $4,975

T46 S.S.P. Chawrasia -11 $4,975

T46 Sanghyun Park -11 $4,975

T46 Chang Wei-lun -11 $4,975

T46 Prom Meesawat -11 $4,975

T52 Jordan Zunic -10 $3,960

T52 Ervin Chang -10 $3,960

T52 Settee Prakongvech -10 $3,960

T52 James Piot -10 $3,960

T52 Honey Baisoya -10 $3,960

T57 Lee Chieh-po -9 $3,300

T57 Ben Campbell -9 $3,300

T57 Poom Saksansin -9 $3,300

T57 Phachara Khongwatmai -9 $3,300

T57 Yeongsu Kim -9 $3,300

T57 Douglas Klein -9 $3,300

T57 Leunkwang Kim -9 $3,300

T64 Sadom Kaewkanjana -8 $2,850

T64 Charlie Lindh -8 $2,850

T66 Pattaraphol Khanthacha -7 $2,650

T66 Chikkarangappa S. -7 $2,650

68 Tatsunori Shogenji -5 $2,500

69 Scott Hend-1 $2,400

2024 IRS Prima Malaysian Open highlights

David Puig staged a legendary comeback during the 2024 Malaysian Open. The Spaniard nearly missed the cut, but made two birdies on his final four holes of the second round to enter the weekend on the number.

On the moving day of the Malaysian Open, Puig went full speed ahead and got himself into contention with a round of 62. He repeated his score on Sunday to take home the title and the ticket to Royal Troon.

The other two players who qualified for The Open Championship at the Malaysian Open were Jeunghun Wang and Denwit Boriboonsub. The latter tied for third place with John Catlin, but got the last ticket because of his higher world ranking.

The 2024 Malaysian Open is the third stop in the qualifying series for The Open. The previous two were also won by LIV Golf players (Dean Burmester - Joburg Open, and Joaquin Niemann - Australian Open).

The next stop in the qualifying series will be the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational.