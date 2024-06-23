2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is currently underway at the Sahalee Country Club, Washington. Amy Yang is in the sole lead of the tournament, with an overall score of -7. Lauren Hartlage and Miyu Yamashita sit two strokes back of the leader, in joint second place.
The Salahee Golf course has been quite tough to manage for golfers, as only 13 of them have managed to stay under par through three days of the event. The likes of Lydia Ko, Rose Zhang, and Yuka Saso have fallen out of contention over the last few days of the event.
Amy Yang is in search of her very first major tournament at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She has picked up five wins on the LPGA Tour so far, and will now hope to add a major achievement to the list. Speaking about her performance, she said via BBC:
"It'll mean a lot, but we still got 18 more holes out there and that's a lot of golf left for major championship. I'm just going to embrace the moment and not going to expect the result. Just see what's going to happen."
Golfers will tee off in groups of three, with Amy Yang, Lauren Hartlage, and Yamashita teeing it off at 1:27 pm EST.
Tee times and pairings for Day 4 of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Here are the tee times and holes for day 4 of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (All times in EST):
Hole 1
- 11.15 am: Ruoning Yin, Peiyun Chein, Ayaka Furue
- 11.26 am: Mao Saigo, Jiwon Jeon, Minami Katsu
- 11.37 am: Georgia Hall, Yu Jin Sung, Hyo Joo Kim
- 11.48 am: Ariya Jutanugarn, Bianca Pagdanganan, Celine Boutier
- 11.59 am: Minjee Lee, Allisen Corpuz, Brook Henderson
- 12.10 pm: Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- 12.21 pm: Linn Grant, Lauren Coughlin, Hye-Jin Choi
- 12.32 pm: Leona Maguire, Hae Ran Ryu, Akie Iwai
- 12.43 pm: Madelene Sagstrom, Esther Henseleit, Xi Yu Lin
- 12.54 pm: Gaby Lopez, Ally Ewing, Charley Hull
- 1.05 pm: Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko, Hinako Shibuno
- 1.16 pm: Sarah Schmelzel, Lilia Vu, Carolina Inglis
- 1.27 pm: Amy Yang, Lauren Hartlage, Miyu Yamashita
Hole 10
- 11.10 am: Rio Takeda, Maja Stark, Aline Krauter
- 11.21 am: Arpichaya Yubol, Malia Nam, Hannah Green
- 11.32 am: Aditi Ashok, Na Rin An, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 11.43 am: Mariah Stackhouse, Paula Reto, Mi Hyang Lee
- 11.54 am: Frida Kinhult, A Lim Kim, Lindy Duncan
- 12.05 pm: Elizabeth Szokol, Pajaree Anannanrukarn, Ashleigh Buhai
- 12.16 pm: Rose Zhang, Celine Borge, Cheyenne Knight
- 12.27 pm: Yealimi Noh, Lizette Salas, Lydia Ko
- 12.38 pm: Gabriela Ruffels, Maria Fassi, Grace Kim
- 12.49 pm: Morgane Metraux, Atthaya Thitikul, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 1.00 pm: Yuka Saso, Ruixin Liu
- 1.11 pm: Azahara Munoz, Angel Yin
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship boasts a prize purse of $10.4 million, with the winner taking away $1.56 million.