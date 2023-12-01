Amy Yang’s journey takes an unexpected turn two weeks after winning $2,000,000 at CME Group Tour Championship 

Amy Yang peaked her career after winning the CME Group Tour Championship. She was rewarded with a paycheck of $2,000,000 at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

However, the 34-year-old South Korean golfer's journey has taken an unexpected turn. Just two weeks after winning the season-ending tournament of the LPGA Tour, Yang's long-term friend Jennifer Song asked her to pick her bag at the LPGA Q-Series, as per the lpga.com.

The five-time LPGA Champion, Amy Yang, has come out in support of her friend Song, who finished 149th in the CME points list. The latter would now be hoping to get a better finish at the Q-Series event in Lower Alabama at Magnolia Grove Golf Course.

Jennifer Song played 18 events in the 2023 season, where she was able to make seven cuts and missed it in the other 11 appearances. Her best finish this season came at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship where she ended up T27 on the leaderboard.

How has Amy Yang performed in the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour?

The 34-year-old South Korean golfer has played 20 tournaments in the 2023 season. She could not make it inside the cut line in only four appearances and has recorded five top-10 finishes this season.

Amy Yang's first event was the Honda LPGA Thailand. She shot 71-70-68-70 in the four rounds and finished T34 on the leaderboard.

Her first top-10 finish came at the Chevron Championship, ending up tied for fourth after she shot 73-69-65-73 in four rounds.

Later on, she recorded a tied-for-third finish at the Meijer LPGA Classic. At the 2023 AIG Women's Open, she ended up in the tied fourth rank on the leaderboard.

Below are the leaderboard standings and earnings of Amy Yang in the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour:

CME Group Tour Championship - 1 ($2,000,000)

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - 4 ($170,594)

Maybank Championship - T57 ($8,434)

BMW Ladies Championship - T48 ($8,122)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship - Missed the Cut

Kroger Queen City Championship - Missed the Cut

AIG Women's Open - T4 ($418,007)

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

The Amundi Evian Championship - T36 ($35,610)

U.S. Women's Open - T33 ($50,093)

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T36 ($56,538)

Meijer LPGA Classic - T3 ($148,164)

Mizuho Americas Open - T49 ($9,579)

Cognizant Founders Cup - Missed the Cut

JM Eagle LA Championship - T33 ($17,562)

The Chevron Championship - T4 ($188,300)

DIO Implant LA Open - T47 ($6,196)

LPGA Drive On Championship - T16 ($21,159)

HSBC Women's World Championship - T24 ($16,419)

Honda LPGA Thailand - T34 ($11,057)

Amy Yang has earned $3,165,834 as official money in the 2023 season on the LPGA Tour.