2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

Carlos Ortiz won the 2024 LIV Golf Houston with a score of 15 under. The Mexican took home his first victory on the circuit and also the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.
Ortiz's paycheck for his victory at LIV Golf Houston was $4 million. Players in the Top 4 received $1 million or more, while 43 others received $100,000 or more.
2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Houston:
Individual:
- 1 Carlos Ortiz $4,000,000
- 2 Adrian Meronk $2,250,000
- T3 Patrick Reed $1,250,000
- T3 David Puig $1,250,000
- 5 Sergio Garcia $800,000
- T6 Graeme McDowell $650,000
- T6 Lucas Herbert $650,000
- T8 Brooks Koepka $422,500
- T8 Cameron Tringale $422,500
- T8 Anirban Lahiri $422,500
- T8 Martin Kaymer $422,500
- T8 Paul Casey $422,500
- 13 Dustin Johnson $340,000
- 14 Matthew Wolff $320,000
- T15 Talor Gooch $285,000
- T15 Henrik Stenson $285,000
- T15 Sebastián Muñoz $285,000
- T18 Charl Schwartzel $235,000
- T18 Dean Burmester $235,000
- T18 Lee Westwood $235,000
- T18 Tyrrell Hatton $235,000
- T18 Bryson DeChambeau $235,000
- T18 Jason Kokrak $235,000
- T24 Sam Horsfield $182,500
- T24 Richard Bland $182,500
- T24 Marc Leishman $182,500
- T24 Abraham Ancer $182,500
- T24 John Catlin $182,500
- T24 Kieran Vincent $182,500
- T24 Thomas Pieters $182,500
- T24 Kevin Na $182,500
- T32 Harold Varner III $151,600
- T32 Jinichiro Kozuma $151,600
- T32 Kalle Samooja $151,600
- T32 Caleb Surratt $151,600
- T32 Joaquín Niemann $151,600
- T37 Phil Mickelson $141,500
- T37 Brendan Steele $141,500
- T39 Mito Pereira $136,500
- T39 Matt Jones $136,500
- 41 Eugenio Chacarra $133,000
- T42 Peter Uihlein $127,750
- T42 Andy Ogletree $127,750
- T42 Scott Vincent $127,750
- T42 Pat Perez $127,750
- T46 Hudson Swafford $124,000
- T46 Ian Poulter $124,000
- T48 Anthony Kim $90,000
- T48 Cameron Smith $90,000
- 50 Danny Lee $60,000
- 51 Bubba Watson $60,000
- 52 Branden Grace $50,000
Teams:
- Cleeks GC $5 million
- Smash GC $1.5 million
- Fireballs GC $500,000
Carlos Ortiz's performance at LIV Golf Houston included 18 birdies and three bogeys to lead Adrian Meronk by one stroke. This is Ortiz's first victory on the circuit since he joined in 2022.
Ortiz had seven top 10s in 26 individual events at LIV Golf, including two second-place finishes. However, his victory did not get his Torque GC team on the podium, as they finished tied for fourth.
The LIV Golf Houston team event was won by the Cleeks GC team, powered by Adrian Meronk's second place finish. This is the first win on the circuit for the team captained by Martin Kaymer.
Smash GC of Brooks Koepka finished in second place and the podium was rounded off by Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team.
Season individual leader Joaquin Niemann finished T32, with a score of 3 under. The season-leading team, Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC, finished tied for fourth place.