2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

Carlos Ortiz won the 2024 LIV Golf Houston with a score of 15 under. The Mexican took home his first victory on the circuit and also the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

Ortiz's paycheck for his victory at LIV Golf Houston was $4 million. Players in the Top 4 received $1 million or more, while 43 others received $100,000 or more.

2024 LIV Golf Houston prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Houston:

Individual:

1 Carlos Ortiz $4,000,000

2 Adrian Meronk $2,250,000

T3 Patrick Reed $1,250,000

T3 David Puig $1,250,000

5 Sergio Garcia $800,000

T6 Graeme McDowell $650,000

T6 Lucas Herbert $650,000

T8 Brooks Koepka $422,500

T8 Cameron Tringale $422,500

T8 Anirban Lahiri $422,500

T8 Martin Kaymer $422,500

T8 Paul Casey $422,500

13 Dustin Johnson $340,000

14 Matthew Wolff $320,000

T15 Talor Gooch $285,000

T15 Henrik Stenson $285,000

T15 Sebastián Muñoz $285,000

T18 Charl Schwartzel $235,000

T18 Dean Burmester $235,000

T18 Lee Westwood $235,000

T18 Tyrrell Hatton $235,000

T18 Bryson DeChambeau $235,000

T18 Jason Kokrak $235,000

T24 Sam Horsfield $182,500

T24 Richard Bland $182,500

T24 Marc Leishman $182,500

T24 Abraham Ancer $182,500

T24 John Catlin $182,500

T24 Kieran Vincent $182,500

T24 Thomas Pieters $182,500

T24 Kevin Na $182,500

T32 Harold Varner III $151,600

T32 Jinichiro Kozuma $151,600

T32 Kalle Samooja $151,600

T32 Caleb Surratt $151,600

T32 Joaquín Niemann $151,600

T37 Phil Mickelson $141,500

T37 Brendan Steele $141,500

T39 Mito Pereira $136,500

T39 Matt Jones $136,500

41 Eugenio Chacarra $133,000

T42 Peter Uihlein $127,750

T42 Andy Ogletree $127,750

T42 Scott Vincent $127,750

T42 Pat Perez $127,750

T46 Hudson Swafford $124,000

T46 Ian Poulter $124,000

T48 Anthony Kim $90,000

T48 Cameron Smith $90,000

50 Danny Lee $60,000

51 Bubba Watson $60,000

52 Branden Grace $50,000

Teams:

Cleeks GC $5 million

Smash GC $1.5 million

Fireballs GC $500,000

Carlos Ortiz's performance at LIV Golf Houston included 18 birdies and three bogeys to lead Adrian Meronk by one stroke. This is Ortiz's first victory on the circuit since he joined in 2022.

Ortiz had seven top 10s in 26 individual events at LIV Golf, including two second-place finishes. However, his victory did not get his Torque GC team on the podium, as they finished tied for fourth.

The LIV Golf Houston team event was won by the Cleeks GC team, powered by Adrian Meronk's second place finish. This is the first win on the circuit for the team captained by Martin Kaymer.

Smash GC of Brooks Koepka finished in second place and the podium was rounded off by Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC team.

Season individual leader Joaquin Niemann finished T32, with a score of 3 under. The season-leading team, Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC, finished tied for fourth place.